‘Destiny 2’ Getting 4K Upgrade For Xbox One X, Double XP Event Coming Next Weekend

The question of when Destiny 2 will receive Xbox One enhancements was finally answered Thursday evening. Bungie shared when Microsoft’s newest console will see the 4K treatment in a weekly update along with plans for a double XP event, changes to the weekly reset, and possibly a clan chat.

The Xbox One X launched this earlier week without any enhancements for the Xbox One X. Activision responded to an Inquisitr query by stating Destiny 2 will support the new console but the publisher didn’t have anything to announce. Now we know the same December 5 update that will bring the Curse of Osiris expansion and the game’s second season will also deliver 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR) lighting to the console.

Destiny 2 already supports an adaptive 4K resolution and HDR for the PlayStation 4 Pro. This uses what is called a checkerboard rendering to render an image that looks close to 4K resolution at without actually being 4K. The Xbox One X will render the title at native 4K, per Bungie.

Before the big December update, Destiny 2 players will get an opportunity to earn double XP in the first Clarion Call event. The catch is you will only earn double XP while doing activities with one or more clan members.

Bungie initially announced the Clarion Call events during a panel at TwitchCon. Future iterations of the event will not be based on clans and will allow players to earn double XP solo. Either way, it will be an opportunity to grind for Bright Engrams.

Meanwhile, the December update will potentially one requested feature and a significant schedule change coming. Bungie is looking at ways to improve in-game chat including adding a clan chat channel. There is the potential of other channels being available plus different settings players can utilize, but it is a matter of development priorities.

Destiny players have come to expect a reset of in-game activities every Tuesday at 5 a.m. ET or 4 a.m. ET depending on the time of the year. Bungie is bumping the time forward to coincide with new content releases and the start of Trials of the Nine and Iron Banner.

Starting on December 5, Destiny 2 will have its weekly reset on Tuesdays at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]