Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus Married Already? Stars Enjoy Confusing People By Wearing Wedding Rings

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’ wedding rumors have been spreading on the internet like wildfire after the couple was spotted rocking what looked like wedding bands. Although this is not the first time that the Australian hottie and the former Hannah Montana star have worn matching bands, people are getting more and more confused with their status every time they were spotted in public together.

Even before they have rekindled their romance, Liam Hemsworth and the 24-year-old singer just can’t seem to corroborate each other’s statements regarding their engagement. So whatever explanations that they will say separately should not be taken as an official statement about their current status unless they say it together as a couple.

To prove this point, the Independence Day: Resurgence actor revealed in an interview last year that he was not engaged to Miley Cyrus again after they broke things off in September 2013. However, it appeared that the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker believed otherwise.

A previous report revealed that Miley Cyrus “feels that they are engaged and will get married” despite Liam Hemsworth’s denial. The “Party in the U.S.A.” singer was sporting at the time the original diamond ring that the actor gave her the first time around, so his statement has left the couple’s fans completely stunned. The Voice judge even flaunted the ring on her Instagram feed multiple times before, making everyone even more confused than they already were.

I look like a fucking strawberry. #looklikemyfuckingmomdressedmethisam #prettysureihadthissamelookat6 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 18, 2016 at 7:07am PST

Liam Hemsworth had always been so private about his rekindled relationship with Miley Cyrus, so it was pretty shocking that The Hunger Games actor finally has gone on the record about the engagement rumors.

However, the confusion did not stop there. Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are now painting the town red, wearing very intriguing bands on those specific fingers. Their recent outing sparked rumors that the couple may have already tied the knot under everyone’s noses.

Since they are not addressing anything about their alleged marriage, many believe that Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus might be having a good time making everyone baffle about their relationship. Although there is still no confirmation on whether or not they are actually married, it is quite obvious that they are getting more and more serious.

Date night w @liamhemsworth ???????????? #thorragnarok @chrishemsworth A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Oct 11, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]