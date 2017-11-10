Brainwashed Smallville Star “Recruiting Sex Slaves” For NXVIM Cult

One of the stars of Smallville, Allison Mack has evidently been recruiting women to become sex slaves for the NXIVM cult according to the group’s former publicist. Mack has supposedly been brainwashed by cult leader Keith Raniere. Once the women are recruited they are forcibly branded with Raniere’s initials, former publicist Frank Parlato told The Sun.
NXIVM was initially known as a self-help program offering “executive coaching programs” that Richard Branson and others have availed themselves of. Behind closed doors of NXIVM, according to Parlato, is DOS, thought to be an acronym for “dominus obsequious sororium,” Latin for “master over the slave women.” The rumors of branded and brainwashed women go back at least to 2003 when cult researcher Rick Ross was sued for publishing portions of a recovered NXIVM manual.
Smallville actress ‘brainwashed into recruiting up to 25 women into the terrifying NXIVM slave cult’ https://t.co/N909G6gBRS pic.twitter.com/bGePLBAuob
— The Sun (@TheSun) November 9, 2017
Dangerous “self help” happening in Albany NY. Reason for laws to keep consumers safe @JamesSkoufis @JohnBonacic https://t.co/wPgIPfHw68
— SEEK Safely (@SEEKSafely) November 6, 2017
Frank Parlato turned over screencaps and emails to TheSun who claim it corroborates his account. The evidence turned over by Oxenberg turned over culminated in an investigation beginning in New York. One former victim spoke to Vice about her ordeal but for now
The Sun tried to contact Allison Mack’s publicist in regards to these allegations but she is currently not accepting press inquiries. Raniere also declined comment, but NXIVM released a statement: “The allegations relayed in the story are built upon sources, some of which are under criminal investigation or already indicted, who act as a co-ordinated group.”
[Featured image by Evan Agostini / Staff / Getty Images]