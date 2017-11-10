Brainwashed Smallville Star “Recruiting Sex Slaves” For NXVIM Cult
Celebrity News

One of the stars of Smallville, Allison Mack has evidently been recruiting women to become sex slaves for the NXIVM cult according to the group’s former publicist. Mack has supposedly been brainwashed by cult leader Keith Raniere. Once the women are recruited they are forcibly branded with Raniere’s initials, former publicist Frank Parlato told The Sun.

NXIVM was initially known as a self-help program offering “executive coaching programs” that Richard Branson and others have availed themselves of. Behind closed doors of NXIVM, according to Parlato, is DOS, thought to be an acronym for “dominus obsequious sororium,” Latin for “master over the slave women.” The rumors of branded and brainwashed women go back at least to 2003 when cult researcher Rick Ross was sued for publishing portions of a recovered NXIVM manual.

Women are forced to provide “collateral” in the form of nude photos each month according to emails recovered by The Sun. India Oxenberg, daughter of Catherine Oxenberg of Dynasty recently met with prosecutors to turn over evidence against Keith Raniere, the alleged cult leader. Doctor Danielle Roberts is among those being investigated in New York after having allegedly branded some cult members’ genitals with a hot iron.Parlato describes systematic abuse meted out by both Raniere and Mack including food restriction during the day and being beaten with a paddle.According to Parlato: “Allison is both a victim and a perpetrator. She is a victim because she has been brainwashed by Raniere and she is his ‘slave’.”Frank Parlato initially worked with the organization for several months in 2007. He was fired when it was discovered he was snooping through the ledgers. NXIVM is funded in part by millionaire heiresses Clare and Sara Bronfman. More than $150 million of the sisters’ fortune has been absorbed so far by Raniere and the NXIVM. It is the Bronfman’s money that makes all this possible from the sex slaves to blackmail and branding. He is currently facing litigation from both Raniere and the Bronfmans.

Frank Parlato turned over screencaps and emails to TheSun who claim it corroborates his account. The evidence turned over by Oxenberg turned over culminated in an investigation beginning in New York. One former victim spoke to Vice about her ordeal but for now

The Sun tried to contact Allison Mack’s publicist in regards to these allegations but she is currently not accepting press inquiries. Raniere also declined comment, but NXIVM released a statement: “The allegations relayed in the story are built upon sources, some of which are under criminal investigation or already indicted, who act as a co-ordinated group.”

[Featured image by Evan Agostini / Staff / Getty Images]