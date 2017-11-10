Brainwashed Smallville Star “Recruiting Sex Slaves” For NXVIM Cult

One of the stars of Smallville, Allison Mack has evidently been recruiting women to become sex slaves for the NXIVM cult according to the group’s former publicist. Mack has supposedly been brainwashed by cult leader Keith Raniere. Once the women are recruited they are forcibly branded with Raniere’s initials, former publicist Frank Parlato told The Sun.

NXIVM was initially known as a self-help program offering “executive coaching programs” that Richard Branson and others have availed themselves of. Behind closed doors of NXIVM, according to Parlato, is DOS, thought to be an acronym for “dominus obsequious sororium,” Latin for “master over the slave women.” The rumors of branded and brainwashed women go back at least to 2003 when cult researcher Rick Ross was sued for publishing portions of a recovered NXIVM manual.