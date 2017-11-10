Here’s When Daniel Bryan Will Return To ‘SmackDown Live’

The build-up for WWE Survivor Series started after Shane McMahon and the SmackDown roster invaded Monday Night Raw and made it clear the event would be a battle for supremacy. Shane was quite pleased with the results of the attack, but Daniel Bryan argued against Shane’s actions and met with Kurt Angle the next week on Raw to try to mend fences. However, Bryan was attacked by Kane and hasn’t been seen since.

With the General Manager of SmackDown Live on the shelf, the two brands have continued to escalate the rivalry into ‘Survivor Series.‘ Daniel Bryan was shown to be the voice of reason behind the war that Shane McMahon started on WWE programming, but his absence has left “the blue brand” without a GM over the past two weeks. With one week of television left to go before the event, Daniel Bryan will make his return.

It has been reported that WWE officials made some huge edits to the opening segment of SmackDown Live that was taped in the United Kingdom before it aired on the USA Network. The show opened with The New Day and Shane McMahon addressing the crowd before Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn came out to set up the match between Zayn and Kofi Kingston. However, Shane also made a huge announcement that was cut out.

On television, Shane discussed the attack Daniel Bryan suffered and vowed to get revenge against Raw for it. Shane also mentioned that Bryan would be making his return to WWE television next week before WWE Survivor Series. That was cut out because UK crowd booed that announcement because that meant Bryan wouldn’t be there for the show. However, Shane was confused by their reaction and WWE officials just felt it was best to edit out that part of the segment because the confusion would have looked silly on television.

Despite the confusion and the edits by WWE’s production staff, the fact is that Daniel Bryan will be making his return to SmackDown Live next week during the go-home show. It’s unclear how WWE officials plan to bring him back into the fold, but SmackDown won’t be without its General Manager heading into the PPV.

[Featured Image by WWE]