Michael Felger: Boston Sports Radio Host Apologizes For Saying Roy Halladay ‘Got What He Deserved’

Michael Felger apologized this afternoon for an 12-minute rant yesterday on Boston radio station 98.5 FM, the Sports Hub, in which he implied the late Roy Halladay acted selfishly and recklessly without putting the best interests of his wife and kids first. Halladay, the MLB star, tragically died on Tuesday when the small plane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

Among other things, Felger described Halladay, 40, a father of two who pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadephia Phillies, as a “moron” for going on a “joyride” without concern for his “loving family” at home. He also seemed to declare that Halladay “got what he deserved.”

An eight-time MLB All Star, Halladay retired after the 2013 baseball season with a 203-105 win-loss record, which included a perfect game and a no-hitter in the 2010 playoffs against the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Division Series. His career ERA was 3.38, recording 2,000-plus strikeouts in the process. “Doc” Halladay was three-time, 20-game winner.

In reference to the 2001 death of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt on the race track, Michael Felger added in the diatribe that “I’m rooting for the wall.”

Mike Felger’s comments yesterday afternoon on the high-rated, drive-time Felger & Mazz show ignited a firestorm on social media, culminating in today’s apology, although the Twitter outrage continues about the controversy as of this writing. In addition to his radio co-hosting gig, Felger also is a TV commentator on NBC Sports Boston.

A contrite Felger today described his comments as obviously over the top and insensitive as well as low class and “dumb hyperbole” which he regretted. The Earnhardt comment falls in the latter category, he conceded.

Felger suggested that it would be disingenuous to issue a blanket apology for his remarks the day before, but he specifically apologized to Roy Halladay’s family as well as his CBS (which owns the Sports Hub) and NBC co-workers.

Michael Felger Apologizes For Roy Halladay Comments: 'I Have No Defense, I Have No Explanation' https://t.co/Sthi6LWu2g — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) November 9, 2017

Michael Felger underscored, however, that the “deserved to die” statement was misinterpreted, claiming that he was referring to himself (Felger) if he perished in a helicopter skiing accident.

Although the Sports Hub has yet to announce any disciplinary action against Michael Felger, the Boston Globe‘s media reporter Chad Finn claims that a suspension is warranted.

“To state that someone ‘deserved” to die for being a negligent thrill-seeker is beyond tactless. Even if you believe it, it’s something that should be left unsaid a day after that person’s death. If CBS Boston…doesn’t punish Felger, it must be deemed complicit in his callousness.”

It really doesn't get much lower than what Mike Felger had to say about Roy Halladay's death. Just awful. https://t.co/BszO0HWmol pic.twitter.com/hpZMgOXEtB — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) November 8, 2017

Mike Felger’s criticism of Roy Halladay prompted what presumably is a mock protest by Kirk Minihane, the co-host of the Kirk & Callahan show on Boston sports radio competitor WEEI. Parenthetically, back in July 2014, Minihane apologized for a rant about Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews for which he was suspended.

I think it’s safe to say @kirkmin was not too pleased with Felger this morning….absolutely hilarious pic.twitter.com/MoCmB55VN3 — Mike Grinnell (@MikeGrinnell_) November 9, 2017

Watch the entire Michael Felger apology for his commentary about Roy Halladay and draw your own conclusions.

[Featured Image by Chris Szagola/AP Images]