Kevin Durant’s Thigh Injury Not Considered Serious — Will Return To Warriors’ Lineup Saturday

Golden State Warriors’ forward Kevin Durant was missing in action during the Warriors’ 125-101 romp against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Durant was ruled out with a thigh contusion, according to The Mercury News. Forward Andre Iguodala started the game in Durant’s place, finishing with 11 points and three rebounds in game that seemed to get out of hand early.

Playing without Kevin Durant created a stir for the Golden State Warriors. While the announcement of Durant being out came early, it was still a lot of circulation and curiosity taking place. It was for good reason. The Minnesota Timberwolves are regarded as a formidable foe. One whom the Warriors may face in the NBA playoffs. The Warriors’ victory was sound enough to erase some, yet not all fear.

Upon hearing the news about Kevin Durant’s injury, the first thing on the minds of Warriors’ fans was, how much time would last season’s finals’ MVP miss. The answer is not much time.

According to 247 Sports, Kevin Durant will play on Saturday, against the Philadelphia 76ers. Missing the game against the Timberwolves raised a few concerns, but Durant being available for the Sixers eases things. How effective Durant plays will offer the Warriors a clear understanding of just how injured he is.

Kevin Durant will draw one of two defensive assignments against the 76ers. Durant is expected to have his hands full with either Robert Covington or rookie sensation Ben Simmons. Both 76ers’ players provides different types of challenges for Durant.

Covington is a terrific rebounder, with a strong mid-range game. He would keep Durant busy along the perimeter. Guarding Robert Covington will keep Kevin Durant backpedaling, challenging his hip contusion.

If Kevin Durant winds defending Ben Simmons, the 76ers’ primary ball-handler, he will be pushed laterally.

The Golden State Warriors can afford to sit Kevin Durant another game. Holding him out against the Timberwolves could have been regarded as a rest day. If so, it should quell any notions of a long-term injury. However, a thigh contusion is something for the Warriors to be concerned about.

The @warriors are now 17-4 in games without Kevin Durant since the start of last season. That includes 14 straight wins. pic.twitter.com/OnUMAqSAnq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 9, 2017

Kevin Durant’s thigh injury is not considered serious. That is good news for Golden State Warriors’ fans.

While everyone in the Warriors’ organization is relieved about Kevin Durant’s thigh contusion not being a serious, Omri Casspi is one player wanted him to sit out more games. The Warriors’ backup forward joked about Durant standing in his way (courtesy of Clutch Points).

“I went to KD at the end in the locker room, I said ‘KD you’re holding me back, bro. They called every bit for me, man. It was just funny.”

Omri Casspi will return to his usual role on Saturday as Kevin Durant is slated to return.

