Will ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Annie End Her Engagement With David? Thai National Not Happy With Drunk Fiance

90 Day Fiance Season 5 couple Annie and David might see their happily ever after stalled before it even began as Sunday’s episode preview for the series showed the 24-year-old Thai beauty not very happy after seeing her fiance’s attitude when drunk.

Spoilers for the TLC series, which documents the journey of couples undergoing the K-1 visa process for foreign nationals engaged to Americans, reveal that the Season 5 couple’s romance might soon be short-lived as she discovers more about him and his attitude, particularly when he is under the influence of alcohol.

According to TV Insider, David and Annie’s road to marriage has gone from “bad to worse” as the preview for Sunday’s upcoming episode revealed that she is concerned about his idea of spending quality time with friends.

Apparently, the 48-year-old Kentucky man and his friends need booze to have a good time. Unfortunately, he is not as adorable when he is drunk compared to when he is sober. In fact, Sunday’s episode is set to showcase how his 24-year-old fiancee is cringing at how he acts when he has had a couple of cocktails, based on the 90 Day Fiance spoilers.

“I hate it when he drinks,” Annie declared.

David finds Annie seated with her friends while waiting for his man to end his booze-fueled partying and the couple started arguing after she told him that she already want to call it a night.

“You say you want to stay, drink. What about me?” she told him, to which he responded with, “I’ll go sit over their” while gesturing to his friends’ table.

Being boozed aside, David didn’t look very pleased with Annie either, asking her if she isn’t there for herself also.

This caused Annie to erupt. Speaking to the 90 Day Fiance crew, the 24-year-old Thai national pondered about what her life will be when she actually marries the guy and live in the United States, saying that she is now unsure on whether or not she wants that for herself.

Could it be possible that this is the last straw and that the 90 Day Fiance Season 5 couple Annie and David are calling it quits? Maybe.

Earlier in the show, it was revealed that the 24-year-old Asian beauty was also concerned about the 48-year-old’s lack of financial resources , which was reportedly caused by his divorce with his wife of 21 years, according to People.

“I just don’t understand why you’re 48 but you still don’t have anything. You still don’t have anything,” a frustrated Annie told David in 90 Day Fiance.

He tried to explain that he had a “big home… cars and all that” but lost them after he split with his ex-wife, adding that losing everything is “what can happen in a divorce.”

The couple went on to argue about him not being a millionaire, with Annie saying that “every lady wants” one and David arguing that not all Americans are wealthy.

With money issues and his unreasonable behavior when under the influence of alcohol, Annie may already have enough reasons not to proceed with the wedding even if it means she cannot live in the U.S. By the looks of it, she isn’t very keen with the idea as shown in the November 12 episode preview.

[Featured Image by TLC]