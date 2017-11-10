Ed Westwick was set to propose to girlfriend before sexual assault scandal

The list of Hollywood stars accused of sexual assault is growing more and more every day. One of the latest stars to be accused of rape is Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick, who now has two women claiming that Westwick raped them. Just a few weeks prior to these sexual assault accusations, it looks like Westwick was ready to propose to his girlfriend, Jessica Serfaty.

According to a source for People magazine, Westwick and Serfaty, a 26-year-old Los Angeles-based model and actress, were shopping for engagement rings. The couple was vacationing in Paris a couple weeks ago when they were shopping.

After these allegations came out against Westwick, those plans were put on the back burner. However, the source told People that the two remain together. The couple have been dating since May, so that would be a pretty quick engagement anyways. Serfaty, who was a contestant on America’s Next Top Model, has also been linked to Niall Horan and Nick Jonas.

Earlier today, former actress Aurélie Wynn accused Ed Westwick of sexual assault. This comes out just days after actress Kristina Cohen accused him of the same thing. After the first allegation, Westwick went to his social media accounts to deny those allegations.

Despite Westwick denying what Cohen has stated, he is now under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. Cohen filed a sexual assault report against Westwick on Tuesday, which is what lead to the investigation.

Just one day later, Wynn, whose stage name was Aurelie Marie Cao, went on her Facebook page to make the claims. She stated that Westwick sexually assaulted her in July 2014 while she was visiting his rented home.

“I said no and he pushed me face down and [I] was powerless under his weight. I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock.”

Since these new claims came out, Westwick again returned to his social media accounts to deny the allegations.

While these two women have made these claims against Westwick, it seems like Jessica Serfaty is staying by his side. She was very close to getting that ring and it looks like she still wants it, as she has gone on her Twitter and Instagram accounts to defend Westwick.

I know you, I know the truth. Such sadness in my heart. I love your kind gentle soul. Bless. — Jessica Michél (@JessicaSerfaty) November 7, 2017

Do you think the sexual assault allegations against Ed Westwick are true?

