‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Nov. 13: Dina Goes Missing After Stabbing Nikki, Zack Threatens Abby

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, November 13, reveal the Abbotts and the Newmans will be worried about Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Dina (Marla Adams). Zack (Ryan Ashton) took Abby away after Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) exposed him as the sex ring leader. As if that’s not enough drama for one episode, Dina stabs Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) with a knife she pulled out of her purse.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Dina will walk around the parking lot while her family worries about where she went. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) will worry how they will handle the mess.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Zack will take off with Abby and they will rehash everything that happened at the party. Abby wants to believe Zack, but she doesn’t understand why he ran. Abby starts to realize that Zack isn’t the kind man she thought he was and worries he could end up hurting her.

Zack threatens Abby and asks her if she realizes that she is partially at fault. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Zack points out that she was the one who suggested that Newman fund the app. Abby suddenly realizes that Newman Enterprises will have a huge mess to deal with because of Zack.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Zack wants to forget all about the party. He plans to drive and try to figure out a way to get out of the mess. Abby glares at him as she tries to figure out a way to get away from him.

At Top of the Tower, Ashley points out that they have two missing family members. They won’t see how things could get any worse. Jack makes a phone call to someone to help him find his mother and niece.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki will be rushed to the hospital. She will get treatment for her wound as Victor (Eric Braeden) tries to track down Abby. Victor and Jack team up to find Dina and Abby, as they both are worried about what could happen if they can’t find them.

Sharon (Sharon Case) will downplay Crystal’s sudden appearance to the party. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that she will say that Crystal suddenly appeared then before she knew it, she vanished. Paul (Doug Davidson) doesn’t believe her and believes Sharon knows way more than she’s admitting.

What’s going on with Dina? Will Zack hurt Abby?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

