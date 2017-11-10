‘Alaskan Bush People’: Ami To Finish Second Round Of Chemo, Brown Family Returns To California

Ami Brown will now continue with the second phase of her cancer treatment in Los Angeles. Billy Brown and his family are back to California after traveling to Colorado, which is reportedly part of the filming for the next season of Alaskan Bush People.

Ami, 54, has to briefly stop receiving her second round of chemotherapy, as her weight has dropped. She also reportedly became too ill due to the side effects of the treatment. According to ABP Exposed on Facebook, known to provide insider information about Alaskan Bush People, the family has returned to California and Ami will now finish the chemotherapy.

Billy and Ami had been in Colorado together with their children, Matt, Gabe, Bear, Bird and Rain, to film ABP Season 8. Bam Bam will join the new season of Alaskan Bush People, but it was not clear if he and his girlfriend, Allison, joined the family while they were in Trinidad, Colorado. He and Allison have been staying in South Carolina. Bam Bam left the show in Season 6 to pursue his love. He returned in Season 7 after they found out that Ami has a lung cancer.

Recently, Bam Bam shared on social media that he and Allison are working on renovating a ferry boat named Fathom This Ferry. They even created a Twitter account to document the renovation. Apparently, the couple bought the boat a year ago at around the time that they started dating. They found the ferry just when it was about to be sold for the scrap. Previously, the couple was rumored to be living on a luxury yacht and were planning to sail to the Bahamas.

“The boat idea came to us when we were on the Staten Island ferry…and how cool it would be to have a space that large and also be on the water! Alli searched and found the old ferry just before she was going to be sold for scrap! We have been gutting and renovating her ever since. It’s been a blast…Alli has great artistic vision and huge plans for the renovation. My dad is excited to help us with the plumbing, and the rest of the family can’t wait to come aboard,” Bam Bam wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Noah is forging his own path with his fiancee, Rhain Alisha. In the finale of last season, Noah revealed that he will not be joining his family in the new Browntown they want to build in Colorado.

Ami Brown is currently suffering from late-stage lung cancer. It was at stage 3B when she was diagnosed, but it has reportedly progressed to stage 4 now. However, there is no confirmation yet from the family or from the network. But as Ami is able to proceed to the second round of chemotherapy, it suggests that the first round of treatment worked.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]