O.J.’s Parole Officer Reportedly Demands To Meet With Simpson, The Juice Could Be Headed Back To Prison

A drunken night out in Las Vegas could be the last straw for a newly free O.J. Simpson, who has only been out of prison for a few weeks following robbery charges.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, disgraced NFL star O.J. Simpson was escorted out of Clique Bar at the Cosmopolitan Hotel late last night after acting drunk and aggressive toward staffers. As a result of his actions, some glasses at the bar broke and Simpson was ultimately escorted out by hotel security guards. As the 70-year-old was cordial to the Cosmopolitan security guards, no arrest was made.

Of course, O.J. had just finished serving nine years of his prison sentence for a botched robbery. He was granted parole in July but wasn’t released from Nevada’s Lovelock Correctional Facility until the beginning of October. But Radar Online is now reporting that O.J.’s questionable behavior has caught the attention of his parole officer, who isn’t very happy. The publication goes on to report that Simpson’s PO is demanding that O.J. come in to meet with him, and if it is proven that he was indeed intoxicated, “he’s cooked.”

The source states that Simpson is well aware that his actions could land him back in prison and he’s freaking out over the fact that “no judge in the country” will cut him any slack after violating his parole. The same source says that “no drinking” was a part of Simpon’s parole terms, so proving that he was drunk in Vegas could be the last straw.

Radar Online also alleges that a snitch told the publication that the Las Vegas police have been following Simpson and just waiting for him to screw up so they can land him back behind bars. The same pal of Simpson says that O.J. just went to the Cosmopolitan looking to let loose and have a little fun following his time behind bars, but right when he walked in, higher ups from the hotel saw the troubled star as an easy target and were keeping tabs on him.

On social media, many people have expressed their displeasure over Simpson already violating his parole terms, with many even urging law enforcement to take him back to the slammer.

Do you think O.J. deserves a break or should he go straight back to prison?

