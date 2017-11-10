Caitlyn Jenner Admits She Hasn’t Spoken To Khloe Kardashian In Two Years

The drama between the Kardashians and Caitlyn Jenner continues, as Caitlyn revealed in an upcoming interview with Piers Morgan that she has not spoken to stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian in two years. They used to be so close, but it looks like Caitlyn’s tell-all memoir ruined that relationship.

The Sun has reported that Caitlyn and Khloe’s relationship has been strained since Caitlyn’s transition. However, it completely broke down once Jenner released her tell-all book, The Secrets of My Life. Caitlyn revealed this shocking news while sitting down with Piers Morgan for an upcoming episode of his series, Life Stories.

It’s not just Khloe either, as Caitlyn admitted that she does not talk to anyone in the family anymore.

“I don’t talk about that side of the family, I spent 23 years of my life with those kids it’s difficult to talk about it, terribly terribly sad. I’ve lost all relationship with them, yes I don’t talk to any of them anymore. Actually it was Kendall’s birthday party a couple of days ago and I went to the party and I hadn’t talked to any of the kids on that side. [I haven’t talked to] Kris [in] probably a year, Kim probably nine months, Khloe two years – but she wasn’t there – and Kourtney I haven’t talked to her either.”

While Khloe was not at the party, the rest of the family was and it forced them to talk to each other. Piers went on to ask Caitlyn if she talked to Kim Kardashian-West during Kendall’s party, which they did, if you can call it that.

Despite things being strained between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians, it looks like things are just fine and dandy between her and her biological daughters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner. She said they talk “all the time,” so no strained relationship there.

While Caitlyn is taking it slow with the Kardashians, she did say that all of her children are a big part of her life. Khloe Kardashian may not be speaking to her, but Caitlyn’s days are filled with her children.

“It hurts but it’s not the end of the world, fortunately I have 10 children, every day of my life is filled with being with the kids, going to dinner and lots of stuff…fortunately I have a lot of children.”

The relationship between Caitlyn Jenner and Khloe Kardashian may be strained, but it seems like Khloe may have her mind in another place currently. She is currently pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s baby. This would be the second child for Thompson, who also has a 10-month-old son named Prince Oliver.

You would hope that they could patch things up so that Caitlyn could be a part of her future grandchild’s life, but time will tell. Khloe Kardashian seems to be working hard on keeping that baby bump under wraps, so she does not seem too concerned about her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner right now.

