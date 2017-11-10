Donald Trump Sex Tapes? Russian Spies Reportedly Spreading Fake Videos Of Trump, Though Some May Be Legitimate

Donald Trump is allegedly featured in a sex tape with Russian prostitutes, and a new report claims there may actually be dozens of those tapes floating around — many of them fake.

Former British intelligence official Christopher Steele compiled a dossier last year detailing allegations of the Trump campaign’s improper contact with Russia during the 2016 presidential race. While a number of aspects of the controversial dossier have been proven true over the course of the Russia investigation, there is still much skepticism especially around the most salacious claim — that Trump paid prostitutes to urinate on a bed that Barack and Michelle Obama had previously slept in.

There is no evidence backing that claim, and a new report hints that the entire story may be fake. John Schindler, a former National Security Agency analyst and counterintelligence officer, wrote a report in the New York Observer claiming that there is buzz around the intelligence community about a number of sex tapes claiming to feature Donald Trump. Schindler claimed that intelligence services across the globe have possession of different “Trump tapes” showing “sexual escapades of a controversial nature” including some with women who appear to be underage.

Some of the sex tapes have reportedly been shared with Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, he claims. But, Schindler adds, while some of these videos are believed to be legitimate, there are other fake ones circulating as well.

“It’s obvious to savvy Western counterspies that someone is spreading fake Trump tapes—not all of them high quality—to muddy the waters. The obvious suspect, of course, is the Kremlin. Since the Russians know all about President Trump’s decades of personal antics, including what kompromat exists on him, they appear to be pushing dubious and unverifiable tapes, some of them obviously fake, to create chaos and confusion.”

While the salacious claims about alleged sex tapes may hang over Donald Trump, it does not appear that is a major part of Mueller’s Russia investigation. Instead, investigators seem to be digging deeper into financial ties as evidenced by the indictment of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort on allegations that he laundered millions of dollars.

With the investigation ramping up — and reports that more indictments could be on the way soon — Americans are starting to take the investigation very seriously. In a survey published this week, CNN found that two-thirds of respondents believe it is a very important story — with 22 percent of Americans saying the scandal is a “crisis” and 44 percent seeing it as a “major problem.”

For his part, Donald Trump denies any salacious sex tape and said his campaign did nothing to collude with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

