‘The 100’ Season 5 Spoilers: Rustic Church Set Photos Reveal Throne And Crib, Does Someone Have A Baby?

The 100 Season 5 spoilers reveal fans will see new scenes, settings, and locations. One of these includes a church with magnificent attention to detail. Set up with a rustic appearance, it is filled with a lot of interesting objects. These include sleeping quarters and a crib. Could one of the characters have a baby, or is the crib left over from past survivors?

On Twitter, Inside The 100 posted brand new set pictures. They include an old church and it looks extraordinary. It is clear that the set designers and prop masters paid attention to detail. Hanging from the ceiling is a chandelier filled with candles. The subtle autumn glow gives the church a feeling of mysteriousness and cautious curiosity.

There is a wooden chair that has a makeshift throne at the top. It looks similar to the one Lexa (Alycia Debnam-Carey) sat in when she was still the commander. The one inside the church is less sophisticated, though.

The 100 Season 5 spoilers also tease that survivors slept inside the church. There is plenty of old wooden furniture, including beds and even a baby crib. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans were curious if anyone would have a child. However, showrunner Jason Rothenberg hinted that he probably wouldn’t be going in that direction. He did add, though, that anything is possible.

With this being said, it doesn’t look like there is a baby. The furniture, bedding, and crib look very old. Most likely, it is from decades earlier, possibly from survivors during the first apocalypse. The mattress and blankets are stained and the crib doesn’t look safe. Above, pieces of sheer cloth hang down. It was probably to shield light from the baby’s eyes. Another theory is that it somehow protected the child. Who knows what past survivors believed.

Sleeping quarters throughout the church. Lots of candles. #The100 pic.twitter.com/DyPRwkqX7l — Inside The 100 (@InsideThe100) November 9, 2017

Perhaps the prisoner ship passengers will tell a story that took place inside of that same church. There does seem to be a reference to the prisoner ship. On the spacecraft, it was labeled “Eligius Corporation.” An observant fan on Twitter, @Parasaurolophux, shared a close-up of a wall marking. Colored in yellow was a logo with Eligius IV written underneath.

There are also huge cauldrons sitting on top of wooden posts near the throne. A separate image showed a giant dreamcatcher with something resembling pink streamers weaved throughout. The pink material hangs down in long layers. It seems fitting for a wedding, a gift for a baby girl, or a decoration for a special ceremony. There are more candles on tables, cracked lanterns, and worn books with yellowed pages. On a door, branches forming a cross were dressed up with a bright blue material. There is also some red cloth, pink flowers, and green leaves attached to it.

This church set is incredibly detailed. Love it! Rustic. #The100 pic.twitter.com/O0LRuRbLY2 — Inside The 100 (@InsideThe100) November 9, 2017

The 100 Season 5 spoilers also give a good glimpse into the sleeping quarters. While some rooms had beds, others were filled with simple cots. The stained glass windowsill, bookcase, shelves, and hanging drawers are all filled with countless jars. It isn’t known what is inside of the jars, but it could have been food like beans or dried berries. In each room, there are a lot of pieces of cloth that hang from the bedposts, walls, and everywhere else. It must have some special significance. Fans will find out for sure when the show returns next year.

What do you think of The 100 Season 5 spoilers that have been teased so far? What is your take on the old church? How will this fit into the prisoner ship storyline?

[Featured Image by Smallz+Raskind/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via Getty Images]