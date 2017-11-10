‘Bringing Up Bates’ Star Alyssa Webster Reveals Third Baby On The Way, Shares The Sex

Alyssa Webster of Bringing Up Bates announced the news today that she has a new baby on the way. Us Weekly shared about her pregnancy and she even shared the sex of her new baby already. This will be her third child and so far it looks like Alyssa is having one baby about once a year.

It turns out that Alyssa actually announced that her new baby was on the way on her own birthday. They welcomed their second child this year and now John and Alyssa are sharing that they have another one on the way. They shared a picture of the sonogram revealing that it is a little girl on the way once again. This makes three daughters for the couple. Her sister Erin is due in April as well and is also having a little girl. They are going to have several children growing up with each other around the same age.

They have already picked out a name for her which is Zoey Joy Webster and she is due in April of 2018. They know that having three girls will be crazy, but they seem totally up for the challenge. John and Alyssa couldn’t be more excited about the new baby on the way. You know that her parents are excited about being grandparents again as well, even though they haven’t given a statement just yet. They are always happy when their kids announce new pregnancies.

The Bates family doesn’t seem to believe in birth control just like their good friends the Duggars. Both families have 19 children. Alyssa is the sixth oldest of 19 children born to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates. Her new pregnancy is going to be on the upcoming season of Bringing Up Bates, which has already been confirmed and will start airing on January 4, 2018 on UP. The fans can’t wait to see how she told her family about the baby.

The new episodes will start in January.

