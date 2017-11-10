‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Theo Is Rushed Into Emergency Surgery, Can Valerie Save Abe’s Son?

Fans are prepared for Friday’s cliffhanger on Days of Our Lives. Theo will be struck by a bullet fired by JJ. Now fans need to get ready for the aftermath that starts next week, as Valerie is the surgeon for the emergency procedure to save Theo’s life.

The following will contain spoilers for Days of Our Lives. If you want to be surprised, stop reading now.

Ron Carlivati’s scripts that fans are about to see on Days of Our Lives will be different from the easy storyline they have enjoyed so far. Things are about to get very tense in Salem. When JJ fires at a suspect and it turns out to be Theo, Ron will unleash drama and pain on the town.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, JJ will be devastated when he realizes it is Theo who he has just shot down. He panics as he gets him medical attention as quickly as possible. Once rushed to the hospital, Kayla is shocked to see that Theo is her patient. She and the rest of the hospital staff will pull themselves together, and provide the best care they can for the mayor’s son.

Valerie will be the surgeon for the life-saving procedure Theo so desperately needs. She has to feel added pressure as she steps to the operating table. Being the girlfriend of Theo’s father has her even more determined to save him. Once the procedure is completed, Kayla will have bad news for Abe. The bullet caused tremendous damage to Theo’s spinal cord. No matter how much Kayla shares with him, Val will be by his side and make sure he knows everything.

Jennifer will be there for her son as he deals with a flood of emotions. JJ feels that him being impulsive rather than cautious has cost Theo the use of his legs. As JJ battles his guilt and remorse, Theo has a future of relearning how to live each day from a wheelchair. There will be lots of pain and emotion for both of them.

