Roy Moore Dropping Out? Republicans Are Likely Stuck With Alabama Senate Candidate, Despite Allegations

Roy Moore said he is not dropping out of the Alabama senate race, despite a new report claiming he initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old when he was 32, and Republicans may not be able to get rid of him even if they tried.

On Thursday, the Washington Post published a report claiming that the conservative former judge pursued relationships with four teenage girls he was an adult. The girls were between the ages of 14 and 18 when Moore was in his 30s, the report claimed.

Immediately after the report, a number of Republicans have called on Roy Moore to drop out of the race. Arizona Senator Jeff Flake said that Moore must withdraw from the race. Senator Lisa Murkowski is also calling on Moore to step down and has floated the idea of pushing a write-in campaign for Luther Strange, who Moore defeated in the Republican primary, Politico writer Anthony Adragna reported.

But because of the timing of the Washington Post report, Republicans appear to be stuck with Roy Moore on the ballot. As Politico reported, the election is just a little more than a month away, taking place on December 12. Some absentee ballots have already been sent out to voters, and Alabama law requires that the ballot be set 74 days before an election. So if Moore were to drop out, any votes cast for his name — which will remain on the ballot regardless of what decision he makes — would be thrown out.

It does not appear that Roy Moore has any intention to drop out, however. As Politico noted, the Republican Senate candidate came out swinging after the story was published, with his campaign issuing a statement attacking the Washington Post and declaring that the story is fabricated.

“Judge Roy Moore has endured the most outlandish attacks on any candidate in the modern political arena, but this story in today’s Washington Post alleging sexual impropriety takes the cake,” Moore campaign chairman Bill Armistead said in a statement. “National liberal organizations know their chosen candidate Doug Jones is in a death spiral, and this is their last ditch Hail Mary.”

Republican voters won’t care one bit whether Roy Moore molested an underage girl: https://t.co/L2vyUFVBEr pic.twitter.com/VkwdwPUetK — Slate (@Slate) November 9, 2017

It seems the write-in campaign for Luther Strange would be the only way to elect a Republican to the open Senate seat. While Alabama state laws forbid a candidate who lost a primary from appearing on the ballot as an independent candidate, nothing forbids him from winning as a write-in candidate, Politico noted.

Whatever happens, Republicans will be stuck with Roy Moore on the ballot in Alabama, even if he does change course and decide to drop out.

