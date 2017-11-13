Michigan Woman Shot Dead By Husband In Front Of Their Kids At Birthday Party

A Michigan woman was shot dead by her husband in front of their children during a birthday party.

According to the Daily Mail, Cheryl Pilarowski, a mother of two, was fatally shot by her 34-year-old husband in front of the couple’s 4-year-old child and a 9-year-old child who the victim had from a previous relationship. The 32-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries.

Cheryl had taken the kids to Jump N Jam, an indoor fun center for kids in Maryland to celebrate one of their birthdays. The husband, who has not been named, entered the playground center and shot his wife at point-blank range in front of other kids and adults celebrating with Cheryl and her children.

The center descended into chaos after the shooting, as people felt it was another crazed gunman on a rampage. Marysville Deputy Police Chief Ron Buckmaster also added that their initial suspicion was that it was a robbery, as money was strewn on the floor next to the fatally wounded woman.

However, the deputy chief later confirmed it was not a robbery and that Cheryl had been shot by her husband. As soon as police confirmed where the couple lived, they surrounded the residence. They found the suspect’s vehicle in front of the house. The lights of the family home were also on. After getting a search warrant for the Kimball Township home, the special response team gained entrance into the residence.

UPDATE: Woman shot at Marysville Jump N Jam pronounced dead https://t.co/RF3HcHEa68 — Ginger Hoskins (@GingerBryant18) November 13, 2017

They found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Witnesses speaking to MLive revealed that the couple had married in April and were seen fighting in the parking lot of Jump N Jam shortly before the party started. One of the witnesses also disclosed that Cheryl had planned to move out of the family home.

This is not the first time that a man has killed a woman in front of her child. In September, Brain Kesner killed his former wife Krista Copeland in front of their son in a parking lot in Fort Worth, Texas. The 38-year-old man then shot himself in the head. The 28-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital, where she died from her wounds.

