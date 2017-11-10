Corey Haim’s Mom Speaks Out Against Accusations Charlie Sheen Raped Her Son

The sexual accusations are coming out of the woodwork right now. It has always been known that Corey Haim said he was allegedly abused as a child, but Corey has passed away and now he can’t tell his side of the story. There are accusations that Corey Haim was raped by Charlie Sheen when he was just 13-years-old and now his mother is speaking out against it. Us Magazine shared what Judy Haim had to say.

She actually opened up to Dr. Oz about it all and will be on the show tomorrow to talk to him. Judy does say that she knows what is going on and what everyone is saying right now. She actually swears that she would have known if something was going on with her son and she didn’t notice any changes in his behavior at all at that time. The accusations say it that it happened while Corey was filming the movie, Lucas.

Judy is sure that her son would have never done anything like that and her not know about it. She swears that he didn’t hide anything from her. As of right now, Charlie Sheen’s rep is saying that he is denying any accusations against him of doing things with Corey Haim. The stories are going crazy ever since the news came out about the things that Harvey Weinstein allegedly did and Corey Feldman started trying to raise money to put out a film that reveals who the rapists are in Hollywood.

In Corey Feldman’s 2013 memoir, Coreyography, he shared that he was sexually abused and so was Corey Haim. Now Corey Feldman is saying that only Corey Haim can speak out about what happened to him, but the thing is he passed away at the age of 38 and can’t tell his side of the story now. Corey Feldman can also talk about things that he saw, and you never know what all that might end up being. The Inquisitr shared not long ago that Corey Haim’s mom spoke out and said that Corey Feldman was a “scam artist.”

