‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dina Stabs Nikki, Juliet’s Dead, & Crystal Exposes Zack — Abby’s Missing!

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, November 10 tease Juliet’s (Laur Allen) fate. Dina (Marla Adams) stabs Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott). Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) exposes Zack (Ryan Ashton) as the leader of the sex ring. Scott corners him, and Zack runs with Abby in tow.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Abby visits Ashley (Eileen Davidson) at Jabot, bragging about her party. She discloses she thinks Victor (Eric Braeden) is going to give her a new title. Abby mentions that she saw Dina stealing sugar packets from Crimson Lights.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Cane (Daniel Goddard) cannot believe that Juliet didn’t make it. Lily (Christel Khalil) asks about the baby. Cane explains there were complications, but he’s alive. Lily notes that she feels terrible that she was jealous of Juliet’s pregnancy. She never wanted her to die.

Cane calls Juliet’s father to let him know his daughter died. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that her dad wants nothing to do with her funeral or her child. Cane looks at a blank birth certificate. He doesn’t know what to name his son. Lily suggests the name, Sam, after his sister, Samantha.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Scott (Daniel Hall) urge Crystal to confront Zack at Victor’s party. They don’t think he would lash out and hurt Crystal in public.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Nov. 6-10. A night to remember for the Newman Family ends in disaster. https://t.co/0NMfzKwDh3 #YR pic.twitter.com/4VWCv5xrfI — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 4, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Noah (Robert Adamson) complains to Victor about Nick (Joshua Morrow) killing his The Underground rebuild dreams. Victor wants Noah to manage Top of the Tower. At first, Noah declines, but after Victoria (Amelia Heinle) talks to him, he decides to take the job.

Crystal goes through with Scott’s plan and exposes Zack as the head of the sex ring. Zack tries to threaten her, but it doesn’t work –Crystal stands her ground. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Crystal marches to the front of the room and grabs the mic. She will explain that Zack is the head of the sex ring. He used the dating app as a way to match prostitutes with men.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Crystal will scream into the mic and say that Newman has been funding the sex ring.

Zack will get Abby into the elevator as Scott runs over to save her. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that the doors will close before Scott can stop him. Dina starts ranting that this type of behavior is typical of the Newman family. Nikki snaps back at her and Dina pulls out a knife from her purse and stabs her.

Do you think Scott will find Abby before it’s too late? How will Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley excuse Dina’s behavior this time? Will Cane and Juliet’s baby pull through?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]