Watch Cavs Vs. Rockets 2017 Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time, & Odds

On Thursday night, NBA fans can watch the Cavs vs. Rockets via live stream online or television as LeBron James and Cleveland take on James Harden and Houston. As expected, Houston has been one of the early success stories in the Western Conference even with their offseason acquisition Chris Paul injured. Meanwhile, LeBron’s new look Cavaliers have struggled with chemistry issues on the court as they try to work things out. The team is coming off a victory, though, and hoping to make it two straight against a tough Houston team. Here’s the latest NBA game preview with matchup odds, start time, television channel, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Rockets live streaming online feed.

As they arrive into tonight’s matchup, the Cleveland Cavaliers are 2-3 over their last five games and 5-6 overall. That has them far from the top of the Eastern Conference standings right now. The team bounced back from their disappointing loss to the Atlanta Hawks by defeating “The Greek Freak” and Milwaukee 124-119 a few days ago. The Cavs overcame a 40-point nine rebound game from Giannis Antetokounmpo with Kevin Love leading the way. Love had a double-double of 32 points and 15 rebounds, while LeBron James added 30 points to go with nine assists and eight rebounds. Cleveland also had 20 points from J.R. Smith in the game.

The Houston Rockets have run off three-straight wins including a recent 27-point win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. James Harden put on a clinic as he scored 56 points on 19-for-25 shooting. He also dished out 13 assists to get his teammates involved in the 35 minutes he was out on the court. Eric Gordon chipped in 20 points while Trevor Ariza had 14 to help lead the way. The latest win put the Rockets at 8-3 overall, giving them the second-best record in the West behind the NBA’s reigning champions. A win tonight draws them even with Golden State.

In terms of picking tonight’s winner, the Odds Shark site lists their compiled betting odds for the game. Houston is currently a five-point home favorite on the point spread, with their moneyline price at -210 to -230 depending on the sportsbook. For the visiting Cavaliers, they’ve been priced anywhere from +175 to +190. A consensus points total of 229 is the latest number to consider for combined points in the complete game. Keep in mind that Cleveland is just 1-7-1 against the spread in their last nine games and just 2-8 in their last 10 meetings with Houston.

Game time for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Time. This game will be presented on live television via the TNT network. Cable and satellite subscribers with TNT on their channel package should be able to watch live streaming online coverage through the TNTDrama website or TNT compatible apps. There may also be a live feed on TNT Overtime at the NBA.com website.

Another free way to see tonight’s game is by signing up for Sling TV channel streaming service. All new customers can head to Sling.com to sign up for a one-week free trial of the service which includes TNT. The channel is part of the “Sling Blue” and “Sling Orange” channel packages currently available at the service.

[Featured Image by Eric Gay/AP Photo]