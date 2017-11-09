‘World Of Warcraft’ Zone Scaling Comes To Low-Level Zones Before ‘Battle For Azeroth’ Releases

In the 7.3.5 patch, low-level World of Warcraft zones will take advantage of the game’s zone scaling technology. Currently, players in the Legion expansion experience this feature after they acquire their artifact weapon. Instead of being directed to a specific zone to level then moving to the next according to the suggested level range, players can choose any of the leveling zones at any time.

When the upcoming patch releases, this functionality will be applied to older zones in World of Warcraft. Starting zones, like those each race experience exclusively, will be scaled from level one to 10. Zones from the classic World of Warcraft game will scale from level 10 to level 60. This opens up the leveling experience offering players more zones to explore. Not to mention, players will no longer out-level an area forcing them to move on before they are ready to leave.

Scaling older zones also lets players choose the expansion they want to level through rather than forcing players through each expansion in order. According to MMO-Champion, players can choose between The Burning Crusade and Wrath of the Lich King expansions while leveling from level 60 through level 80. Levels 80 through 90 span both Cataclysm and Mists of Pandaria. Warlords of Draenor will use the technology for levels 90 through 100, and Legion will continue to cover levels 100 through 110.

Although the redesigned leveling experience will release before the next expansion, scaling the zones will be of particular importance when Battle for Azeroth releases. The expansion features six new Allied Races that are playable after recruiting them to a faction as reported by the Inquisitr. The expansion will even add six more character slots to players’ realms. That is potentially six new characters for players to level through the new scaled zones.

Not to mention, Allied Races that are leveled to 120 in Battle for Azeroth earn special Heritage Armor. Heritage Armor can only be used by the associated Allied Races. For instance, only Highmountain Tauren can wear the Hightmountain Tauren Heritage Armor. Players can check out the Heritage Armor for each of the six new races on the WoWhead website.

Patch 7.3.5 will hit the test server soon with a release soon thereafter. Older zones will use the scaling system when the patch releases. The new Allied Races will release as part of the upcoming Battle for Azeroth expansion. There is no tentative release date for the upcoming World of Warcraft expansion at this time.

[Featured Image by Blizzard Entertainment]