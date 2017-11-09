‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Admits He’s ‘Not Ready To Let Go’ Of Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom 2 fans know that Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin had a very messy divorce. After the couple decided to split, there were allegations of cheating, fighting in front of the children, and even a protection from abuse order instated against Javi. Now, viewers are watching the couple on Marriage Boot Camp as they try to work out their issues, but things don’t seem to be getting any better.

According to a Nov. 9 report by OK! Magazine, Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry will have another dramatic encounter during Friday’s all new episode of Marriage Boot Camp on WeTV. In a preview for this week’s episode, the Teen Mom 2 couple have an honest conversation about their issues, including co-parenting their son, Lincoln.

In the clip, Lowry tells Marroquin that he carries personal issues into the conversation when it comes to co-parenting. Javi agreed and admitted that he shouldn’t do that, but claims that by doing so it is the “only way” he can keep Kail “close” to him since he’s “not ready to let go.” Kailyn reminded her ex that his way of going about things wasn’t working. Javi responded by asking the reality star to “be patient” with him.

Halloween ‘17 A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Oct 28, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

Javi Marroquin has revealed that he went to Marriage Boot Camp with every hope of saving his marriage to Kailyn Lowry. However, the Teen Mom 2 mama seemed to think the relationship was over before even setting foot in the house. Although they did not get back together, it seems that the pair may have learned how to communicate a bit better as they work to do what is best for their son.

During a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry gave birth to her third son, Lux Russell, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. When Javi Marroquin brought Lincoln home to meet his little brother, many viewers believed that sadness was written all over his face. Although Javi claims that he has since moved on from Kailyn, and is currently dating her TM2 co-star, Briana DeJesus, could it be that he’s still not ready to let go?

What are your thoughts on Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin telling Kailyn Lowry he’s not ready to let her go during Marriage Boot Camp?

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images]