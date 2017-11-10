Carrie Underwood And Brad Paisley’s Song About Donald Trump’s Tweets Upsets ‘Fox And Friends’ Hosts

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are being criticized for getting political during the 2017 CMAs. The country singers transformed one of Underwood’s biggest hits into a parody song mocking Donald Trump’s tweeting habits, and this move angered and upset some viewers. The hosts of Fox and Friends were among those who were disappointed by the decision to open the show with a joke about the president.

As reported by Vox, the Country Music Association had originally vowed to keep politics out of the CMAs this year, but the organization relented after some pushback from critics. Carrie Underwood opened the show by telling the audience that it would be “a politics-free zone” this year, but her claim turned out to be fake news. Brad Paisley soon broke into song, using a Glen Campbell hit to remind the audience that Hillary Clinton is “gone, gone, gone.” However, the President of the United States got a much lengthier musical tribute.

Brad Paisley kicked things off by strumming his guitar to the tune of Carrie Underwood’s 2005 song, “Before he Cheats.” But instead of singing about destroying an unfaithful lover’s truck with a Louisville slugger, he and Carrie crooned about the possibility of Donald Trump destroying the planet by provoking Kim Jong Un into starting a nuclear war.

There were also references to the nicknames that Trump gives his political opponents and his obsession with watching cable news. Paisley even managed to find a rhyme for a certain word invented by the president during one of his Twitter sessions.

You can check out the lyrics for “Before he Tweets” below.

“Right now, he’s probably in his PJs Watching cable news, reaching for his cellphone Right now, he’s probably asking Siri How in the hell do you spell ‘Pocahontas?’ In the middle of the night from the privacy Of a gold-plated White House toilet seat He writes little Bob Corker, NFL, and Covfefe And it’s fun to watch it, that’s for sure Until Little Rocket Man starts a nuclear war And maybe next time he’ll think before he tweets”

The parody got a laugh from the CMAs audience, but it received mixed reviews from the hosts of Fox and Friends. In a segment about the performance, Steve Doocy read a tweet from a CMAs viewer who decided to find something else to watch after hearing Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s song about the president. As reported by Raw Story, Doocy also compared “Before he Tweets” to the National Anthem demonstrations that have divided NFL fans.

“Remember in the olden days when football wasn’t political and so many things weren’t political?” he lamented.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt complained that country music is “supposed to be conservative,” and she expressed shock that anti-Trump sentiment is “hitting country music now.” She also commended artists like Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, and Charlie Daniels for avoiding politics. However, Daniels has done no such thing. As reported by CMT News, the “Devil Went Down to Georgia” singer has been very outspoken about his views on the president. He supports Donald Trump, but he agrees with Paisley and Underwood when it comes to the president’s tweets; he thinks Trump needs to “leave that Twitter alone.”

Brian Kilmeade was the only Fox and Friends host who had a positive response to Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s Trump takedown. He praised them for being funny rather than hateful, and he pointed out that they “balanced it out” by taking a dig at Hillary Clinton. However, he also said that he’s going to go back to listening to rap music.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]