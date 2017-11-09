‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Desperate Sami Has Will’s Body Exhumed, But Is He In The Casket?

Sami has desperately followed every clue in the search for her son but the time has come to doubt on Days of Our Lives. Paul and John had told her that the only way to be sure that Will was dead, was to exhume his body. She is now desperate enough for answers that she does just that.

The following will contain spoilers of Days of Our Lives. If you want to be surprised, stop reading now.

Days of Our Lives spoilers have revealed that Sami returns to Salem ready to take the next step in finding the truth about the death of her son. After an unsuccessful attempt to find him in Memphis, she has been thinking about the night she ran into Paul and John with shovels at Will’s grave. With no other options, proving that Will is there seems to be the last alternative. She turns to Rafe to help her get the legal ball rolling to make this happen. Rafe is always there for Sami when she needs him, and especially about Will. With him being the father of Rafe’s niece, Sami’s ex wants to get to the truth about Will as well.

Until now we have been unable to give you details but according to Celeb Dirty Laundry, we now know that things don’t go as planned when Will’s grave is finally unearthed. The casket is opened and Will is not there. Spoilers don’t reveal if a body is actually buried in Will’s grave, but Sami is positive her search has got to continue.

Other Days of Our Lives spoilers have revealed that Paul is making a confession to Sonny. He is finally admitting that he not only saw Will but talked to him in Memphis. Feelings of betrayal are quickly put to the side as Sami and Sonny are off again in search of Will — this time with the help of Rafe.

What do you think about Sami having Will’s grave exhumed on Days of Our Lives? Do you believe Sonny will forgive Paul for keeping such an important secret? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

