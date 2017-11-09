Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard Slammed For PDA At Joy-Anna Duggar’s Wedding: Was It Inappropriate?

Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard often raise eyebrows with their public displays of affection. A picture from Joy-Anna Duggar’s wedding has some questioning the timing of the couple’s actions.

Fans of the Duggar family have seen Jill and Derick publicly profess their love for the other, unabashed, and the couple makes no bones about it. By no means are they the only Duggar-affiliated couple to publicly share their intimate moments, but their stories of PDA have made news more often than those of others. Jill Dillard and her husband were pulled up by fans and critics for sharing a kiss at Jinger Duggar’s wedding, at what many opined was an inappropriate moment, the Hollywood Gossip reports. It was also viewed by some as a move to grab attention.

Fans saw Joy-Anna Duggar walk down the aisle in a two-hour special during the past season of Counting On. Images captured by Duggar family friends, and photographers commissioned for the wedding, reveal Jill and Derick Dillard were at it again. In the family portrait where all members of the Duggar clan are seen cheering for the camera with the newlyweds in their midst, a heavily pregnant Jill can be seen kissing husband Derick.

Reactions to the image, which is part of a series of images that photographers Jon and Jennifer Courville recently posted, have been shared on the Duggars Tumblr page.

“Trust Jill and Derrick to try and take over the scene. They couldn’t just blend in, they have to smooch,” wrote one user.

“It was the first thing I noticed! They can’t have one picture without them being the focus, not even at her sister’s wedding,” responded another.

For many Duggar family fans and others, including the Duggars, Jill and Derick Dillard’s public displays of affection may not seem out of place. In a special episode with Daphne Oz, Duggar couples unanimously agreed that Jill and Derick like PDA the most.

“The love is infectious,” the couple’s brother-in-law, Jeremy Vuolo, told Oz, according to People. “You know, they love each other and they’re not afraid to show it.”

Incidentally, it was during the filming of that after-show special when newlyweds Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth boldly shared some intimate moments on-screen, which had some fans and critics looking the other way.

In stark contrast to the restraint that unmarried couples are required to exercise in order to adhere to the family’s strict courtship rules, Duggar couples, including Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, surprisingly do not shy away from public display of affection after saying “I do.”

