‘Overwatch’ Is Free To Play Next Weekend Including The New Support Hero Moira

Another free weekend for Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch is starting soon. The first-person shooter will be free to play on November 17 until November 20. Players on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One will have a chance to play the game for free. During this time, nearly everything in the game will be available to a free player including heroes, maps, and collection items.

All Overwatch heroes and maps are open to players taking part in the free weekend. Players will be able to access modes in the Arcade, Quick Play, Play vs. AI, and even Custom Games. During the weekend, players can even level up their account and earn loot boxes. According to the announcement on the Battle.net website, all 26 heroes will be available to play during the weekend. Currently, there are 25 heroes available to play and the upcoming Moira hero brings the total to 26.

On PC, players will need a Battle.net account to play. PlayStation 4 players will need an active PlayStation Plus subscription, and Xbox One players will need an active Xbox Live Gold membership. Players may be able to start downloading the Overwatch client beforehand, but the client will definitely be available on November 17. The free weekend starts at 11 a.m. PT and is available in the Americas, Europe, and most of Asia.

Progress made during a free Overwatch promotion will carry over after the event ends. Players that buy the game during or after the free weekend will retain any skins, sprays, and other cosmetics earned during the weekend. A sale on the client is likely during the free weekend, although one is not announced at this time.

As the Inquisitr reported, the upcoming support hero Moira is now on the public test realm. If the free weekend announcement is accurate, Moira will be available to play on the live servers sometime next week before the free weekend begins. Moira can heal allies, damage foes, and teleport on the battlefield. Her ultimate ability both hurts enemies and aids allies in a large beam in front of the character.

The patch that is currently on the public test realm will likely go live before the free weekend, too. This includes changes to two other Overwatch heroes including a slight damage buff to Ana and a major change to Mercy’s Resurrection ability.

[Featured Image by Blizzard Entertainment]