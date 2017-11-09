MIT-Designed Sensors Can Detect Water Shortage In Plants

Given the busy schedules most of us have to deal with, it’s not unusual for people to forget to water their plants. Farmers, on the other hand, oftentimes have droughts and other events to worry about, as these could result in their crops getting dehydrated. But a team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has developed sensors that could detect water shortage in plants, effectively serving as an early warning system for the people who take care of them.

In a statement published on the MIT website, senior author Michael Strano, a chemical engineering professor at the institution, explained that his team’s new sensors are likely the first to provide indicators of drought for agricultural applications.

“It’s hard to get this information any other way. You can put sensors into the soil, or you can do satellite imaging and mapping, but you never really know what a particular plant is detecting as the water potential.”

Although the sensors for detecting water shortage in plants and agricultural crops are not yet available to the public, Strano is reportedly working closely with a “large agricultural producer,” in hopes of making them available for use on crops. Aside from being a handy tool for farmers and gardeners alike, he believes that the sensors could help scientists as they try to develop plants that are resistant to droughts.

Detecting water shortage in plants isn’t as simple as noticing that your plants are actually wilting or withering. As the MIT press release further explained, there are some plants that might not show any signs of water shortage until some time has passed and serious damage has been done. Plants could suffer from damaged tissues and stunted growth, among other consequences, when soil begins to dry out due to a lack of water.

The MIT engineers designed the new sensors based on the mechanics of the plants’ stomata, which are small pores on the surface of a leaf that facilitate the evaporation of water. As this takes place, water pressure in the plant goes down, as the plant draws water from the soil. It’s been well-documented that stomata open due to light exposure and close in darkness, but prior to the MIT team’s discovery, scientists had yet to continuously monitor the opening and closing of stomata in real time.

The sensors proved to be the first tool to be capable of such round-the-clock monitoring, and they were created first by using an ink made from carbon nanotubes that are capable of conducting electricity. As noted by The Next Web, the researchers then used a micrometer to precisely print the ink on each side of the stomata without destroying the pores.

Over a span of two days, the researchers were able to precisely detect water shortage in plants by measuring the current as it flowed with the pores closed, and taking note as it stopped flowing with the pores open and the circuit broken. They discovered that in normal conditions, stomata would need about seven minutes to open when exposed to light and 53 minutes to close when darkness sets in. Under drought-like conditions, it took 25 minutes for the stomata to open and 45 minutes for the pores to close.

Given this new understanding of how plants react to water shortage, the MIT engineers are now working on simplifying things and possibly applying the electronic circuits by using a sticker and placing it on the leaf’s surface. Lead author Volodymyr Koman, a postdoctorate student at MIT, also noted the new technology could be very useful in the agricultural space, as the constant presence of climate change leads to shifts in environmental temperatures, as well as potential water shortages that could be harmful to crops.

[Featured Image by Daniel2528/Shutterstock]