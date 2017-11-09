Watch Seahawks Vs. Cardinals 2017 Online: Live Stream, TV Start Time, & NFL Game Odds

Thursday night’s NFL game will feature the Seahawks vs. Cardinals live streaming online or via television as fans watch the two NFC teams clash. Right now, Seattle has been looking like a strong contender on the NFC side of things along with the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals have struggled earlier this season but have added veteran running back Adrian Peterson to help out lately. Can they defeat a strong Seattle Seahawks team? Here’s the latest game preview with current moneyline odds, over/under total, TV start time, and how to watch the Cardinals vs. Seahawks live streaming.

Two teams that could contend with the Rams for their division lock up in this battle Thursday night. As the Odds Shark website recently reported, tonight’s point spread is in favor of the visiting Seattle Seahawks As of this report, Bovada was said to have Seattle at seven points, while some books had them at 6.5 points and a few at six points. In terms of the moneyline prices, various sportsbooks have Seattle at -255 to -280 with the underdog Cardinals ranging from +215 to +240. For the over/under, bettors are looking at 40 points for the complete game in Arizona tonight.

As it stands, Seattle will be coming into this game off a recent loss, with the Washington Redskins stunning them late in their Week 9 game. Meanwhile, Arizona won their previous game 20-10 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks (5-3) are sitting right behind the Los Angeles Rams (6-2) for the NFC West division lead. However, the Cardinals (4-4) can possibly start to factor into that conversation with a win tonight.

While Seattle is 3-6 against the point spread in their last nine games, they are 4-2 ATS in their last six games against Arizona. The Cardinals hold a 2-6 ATS record over their last eight games and are 5-13 ATS at home in their last 18 games. For head-to-head meetings, it’s close, but the Seahawks hold the 5-4-1 edge in the last 10 meetings.

In terms of injuries, Ian Rappaport of NFL.com tweeted that Seattle won’t have safety Earl Thomas due to a hamstring injury. However, cornerback Richard Sherman is expected to play despite previously being listed as “questionable” with an Achilles issue. Cardinals wide receivers Chad Williams and Brittan Golden were listed as “questionable” on the latest injury report, with center Daniel Munyer and T.J. Logan on injury reserve.

Fans will get to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals game on Thursday night starting at 8:25 p.m. Eastern Time. For live television coverage, the top option will be NBC and their affiliated network channels around the nation. Live-streaming online coverage is available for cable and satellite subscribers through the NBC Sports Live Extra website or mobile apps.

Another way to enjoy tonight’s game live streaming online for free is to sign up for Amazon Prime. The website offers new customers a 30-day free trial of the service, which also gives free two-day shipping on many of their items for sale. Current Amazon Prime members can simply head to the NFL game page via Amazon to watch the game on a live feed tonight.

