Scott Disick seems to have gotten Kourtney Kardashian’s approval in dating Sofia Richie, it has been claimed.

The socialite, who seemingly confirmed reports he had been seeing the 19-year-old for the past two months, was said to have stunned the Kardashians because they definitely weren’t expecting the father-of-three to hook up with a family friend.

Sofia is well-known in the Kardashian household, as she has shared a close friendship with Kylie Jenner since they were children. While their relationship may have fizzled out over Richie’s decision to date Scott, the family is supportive of Scott’s new girlfriend, sources tell Us Weekly.

While the likes of Kourtney and Kim weren’t sure what to make of the romance upon hearing about it, Scott Disick has done nothing but gush about how in love he is with the aspiring model.

The duo has been flying all over the world, spending time in Mexico, Miami, and Las Vegas together, with another insider adding that they’ve been inseparable and that’s simply because they really care for one another.

It’s been a long time since fans have seen Scott Disick this attached to another woman. Having tried to reconcile with Kourtney Kardashian in the past, the self-proclaimed sex addict seems to have realized that it’s out of the question for him to get back with the mother of his children.

Piped up A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:26pm PST

Us Weekly goes on to add that the Kardashians — Kourtney, in particular — are accepting the relationship because it has finally allowed the mother-of-three to move on with her life.

If Scott Disick is as happy as he says he is, then Kourtney doesn’t want to stand in the way of whatever his plans are with Sofia Richie, especially now that she’s found herself loved up with model Younes Bendjima.

Kourtney has made it known on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she has moved on and would love for Scott Disick to do the same, so to hear that he’s happy with Sofia is a relieve for her more than anything else.

Gator hunting A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Nov 8, 2017 at 7:24pm PST

It’s rumored that Richie could potentially start making appearances on the Kardashian reality show’s next series, which is expected to air early 2018.

[Featured Image by Mat Hayward/Getty Images]