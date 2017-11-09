‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Pregnant? Simon Saran’s Snapchat Has Fans Talking

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham may be the latest member of the MTV cast to be welcoming a baby. Farrah’s on-again, off-again, boyfriend, Simon Saran, recently took to Snapchat and hinted that the reality TV mom may be expecting her second child.

According to a Nov. 9 report by OK! Magazine, Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran haven’t even confirmed whether or not they are officially dating again, or if they’re just friends, let alone any baby news. However, during a video taken of Farrah on Simon’s Snapchat, Saran uses the caption “pregnant bag” while filming Farrah and her purse. While this certainly doesn’t mean that Abraham is expecting Saran’s child, it did get some fans talking about the status of their relationship, and if there may be any babies in their future.

Farrah and Simon make up and break up often, and Teen Mom OG viewers have watched them go through a roller coaster of emotion together. Although Farrah has said that they are not together, they are often seen spending time together, and have been on multiple vacations together, including a tropical getaway for Abraham’s birthday.

Recently, Farrah Abraham’s Teen Mom OG co-star, Amber Portwood, announced that she was pregnant with her second child with her boyfriend of four months, Andrew Glennon. Portwood revealed that the pregnancy was not planned, but that she was thrilled to be adding to her family. Amber even admitted that she had stopped taking the medication she had been put on for bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder. Portwood says she’s feeling happier than ever, and can’t wait to meet her little bundle of joy.

However, Farrah Abraham has different thoughts on the pregnancy. During her mother Debra Danielson‘s wedding, Farrah spoke out about Amber, saying that she was a “production puppet” and wished her good luck with her “unplanned pregnancy and bulls**t.” Abraham and Portwood have had bad blood for over a year, after a physical brawl broke out between them and their families on stage at a Teen Mom OG reunion.

Since that time, Farrah Abraham has refused to interact with any of her Teen Mom OG co-stars. Most recently, Abraham revealed that she had been fired from the MTV reality series for her affiliation with the adult entertainment industry. So far the network has not made a comment on the situation.

The new season of Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV later this month.

[Featured Image by Simon Saran/Instagram]