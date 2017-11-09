Lamar Odom Loses Book Deal, Reality Show Over Alcohol Collapse: Has Disgraced NBA Star Relapsed?

Lamar Odom has reportedly lost out on a multi-million dollar book deal and the chance to land his own reality show over his recent collapse in Hollywood, it has been claimed.

The disgraced NBA player, who claims to be completely sober from drugs following a 30-day stint at a rehab facility at the end of 2016, suddenly passed out at the Booty Bellows nightclub, leaving onlookers stunned.

People were concerned because nobody’s unfamiliar with Lamar Odom’s infamous drug overdose in 2015 that almost saw the former athlete lose his life.

It was later revealed that Lamar Odom had been downing more alcohol than he could handle, with a rep claiming that the club was extremely hot and therefore it had quite the reaction on the Hollywood star when he grabbed some fresh air upon leaving.

Despite what Lamar Odom’s reps have said, Radar Online reveals that the incident has now seen the father-of-two miss out on a book deal that would have seen him earn millions.

Supposedly, Lamar had been planning to release a book for months. With plans to detail the obstacles in his life, the ups and downs of his childhood, and the chaotic marriage he shared with Khloe Kardashian, it definitely seemed like it would have made for a good read.

#TBT Happiest place on earth. Gotta take a trip back soon. A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on Oct 26, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Along those lines, Lamar Odom was also expected to land his own reality show that would have shown his growth as a person since completing his time in rehab.

Of course, with the recent collapse incident, networks are now staying away from the idea of handing a reality show to Lamar Odom because they feel like he’s contradicted his statements about being entirely sober.

If Lamar is passing out outside of nightclubs, it will be hard for him to sell the idea that he’s a changed man and has his life back on track, making the premise of the show pointless and unbelievable.

Great dinner with @rico5uave the Real RIco Suave thanks for coming through to @sistamaryssoulfood lookout for big things A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Sources say that two deals were on the line for Lamar Odom for his book, but both have been scratched out. There’s still a chance that another publisher will pick it up, but for the time being, nobody is said to be interested.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]