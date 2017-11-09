Caitlyn Jenner Slams Kardashian Family For Abandoning Her, Using Feud For ‘KUWTK’ Ratings

Caitlyn Jenner isn’t happy talking about the Kardashians, and it’s rather evident after the comments she made during a recent sit-down with students at Cambridge University.

Jenner was invited as a guest speaker at the famous school in England on Monday, and it wasn’t long before her controversial memoir, The Secrets of My Life, was brought up.

In discussing chapters of her book, Caitlyn Jenner noted that she definitely didn’t expect to have received such backlash from her own family members for mentioning them in multiple excerpts.

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have been very vocal about their distaste in the book because they feel their portrayal in the book is anything but positive, with Kris slammed for being uncooperative and controlling.

While the Kardashians claim to have been fully supportive of Caitlyn Jenner’s transition to a woman, they also felt as if the change caused the former athlete to behave in a rather erratic manner.

From their point of view, Caitlyn Jenner’s perspective and views on the family changed, and she now thinks that criticizing Kris, Kim, and Khloe will have some sort of benefit for her life.

Evidence A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

Caitlyn stresses that the family has now neglected her entirely, telling students that she hasn’t spoken to Kim in well over a year.

Jenner then goes on to mention that she feels “they made it more about them on television. The book was about my life,” insinuating that for ratings purposes, the family tried to spin her words to make it look as if Caitlyn Jenner was targeting them in a negative way.

Caitlyn, to this day, stands by everything she said in her memoir and doesn’t regret anything, such as claiming that Kris had always known about her former husband’s desire to become a woman.

Caitlyn Jenner makes it known that she no longer talks to the Kardashian side of the family, stressing that “they don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurts.”

Hopped across the pond for a quick visit to London! A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

Of course, Kim Kardashian has a different opinion. Kim discussed her feud with Caitlyn on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and she insisted that Caitlyn Jenner brought this on herself.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]