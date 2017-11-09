Kelly Dodd Predicts What Goes Down At ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Reunion

Kelly Dodd is offering a few scoops on what she predicts fans will see on the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion for Season 12. To assume it’ll be “dramatic,” is putting it mildly, and if anyone thinks there’s going to be any forgiveness among some of the cast members, they’re sadly wrong if what Kelly is saying is true.

Dodd spoke with the Daily Dish a day ahead of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion and thinks it’s going “to be a sh** show” for sure. Just ahead of the reunion, Kelly shares that everyone getting back together following Season 12 isn’t necessarily good. Some old wounds from the previous reunion are expected to be rehashed. Kelly explains that everyone gets along, but to watch the show back is like “a cut wound all over again.” She reveals that when the Real Housewives of Orange County airs, story lines come to life once more and it’s seen on social media and in the news. It just revives the anger, making everything come out.

Last season was especially brutal for Shannon Beador, who defended her husband against Vicki Gunvalson’s allegations that David beat her. Tamra Judge also had a stormy reunion with Vicki after she alleged were out that the OG of the OC thought her husband, Eddie, was gay. Apparently, these three women may not have made up at the reunion.

“They have to get it together and I think that’s exactly what Tamra and Shannon and Vicki need to do; they need to move on and put the past behind,” Kelly says.

Kelly doesn’t mince words when she admits that she doesn’t get along so well with Peggy Sulahian. She doesn’t think she’ll be as attacked at the Season 12 reunion as she was in Season 11, but won’t be surprised if she and Peggy get into it.

Who’s going to have the hardest time at the reunion? Dodd suspects Shannon will have the hardest time because of her “bat sh** crazy” behavior all season long. Additionally, she fights with Lydia McLaughlin and Vicki. She thinks Tamra and Vicki will go back-and-forth quite a bit this time like last year. They were seen getting along in Iceland, but the two haven’t carried that over since returning home. Add to that, Kelly says Shannon is a “wedge” between Vicki and Tamra.

Kelly doesn’t think the reunions help to heal friendships, only tear them apart. It doesn’t sound like she thinks anyone is willing to make peace at the upcoming reunion.

One more episode of Season 12 airs before the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs. Be sure to watch it on Monday, November 13 on Bravo at 9 p.m., ET / 6 p.m., PT.

