Roseburg Boy, 16, Arrested For Allegedly Killing Foster Mom, Two Siblings

A 16-year-old boy in Roseburg, Oregon was arrested for allegedly killing his foster mom and two siblings. KATU reports that a 911 call was made just shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday from a man, Robert Adams, claiming that his foster son, Kevin W. Adams, murdered his family.

Robert told officials that he left his home in the 400 block of Whispering Pines Way for two hours. When he returned, he noticed Kevin sitting outside. As he approached the teen, he told him to call the police and not to enter the home.

It was alleged that Robert went inside anyway and made a grim discovery. His 55-year-old wife, Donya Adams, along with their daughter, Amory Adams, 26, and 10-year-old foster daughter, Payshience “Tia” Adams, was found dead inside, and a gun was discovered on his bed.

When police arrived at the scene, Kevin told them that he waited for his foster dad to leave home before shooting his family several times.

A motive for the attack is unknown at this time.

The teen was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated murder, and he is being held without bond, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

During his arraignment on Wednesday, Kevin did not enter a plea. If he is found guilty of murdering his family, he could face life in prison without parole, according to KGW.

A neighbor, identified only as Brenda, stated that Kevin would often play with her son, but she says that it became an issue when the teen would have outbursts. She went on to say that if he didn’t get his way, he would become violent and throw things.

After a while, Brenda stated that she was unable to handle his behavior and prevented him from coming to her home.

Brenda added that Kevin’s foster mom would often apologize for his behavior, and she would tell her that he is getting counseling for his temper.

The neighbor lost touch with Kevin and his family over the years, but several months ago, she said she saw Donya and Kevin at a grocery store. She said, “I thought maybe he was getting good counseling. He’d always say good things about his family, which is why this is strange to me. Both Robert and Donya bent over backwards to provide a good environment for them.”

Even with Kevin’s constant outbursts, Brenda claimed that she didn’t notice any signs of abuse, and she added, “it’s hard to believe there could be any motive, and believes this is a mental health issue.”

An investigation into the Roseburg murders is ongoing.

