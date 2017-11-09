Selena Gomez Allegedly Picking Out Wedding Dress After Justin Bieber Reunion: Couple Secretly Engaged?

Selena Gomez has already been planning out her wedding dress and the invitations for her wedding with Justin Bieber, it’s been alleged.

The singer, who is said to have reconciled with her ex-boyfriend just a month ago, has already discussed marriage plans with the heartthrob, and from what reports have gathered, Bieber is on the same page as Selena Gomez.

The couple knows they were meant to be together, and now that they have dedicated so much of their time to their religion, in the hopes of strengthening their reunion, both Selena Gomez and Justin have come to the conclusion that tying the knot is the next step in their relationship.

They’ve known each other for years, so it wouldn’t be as if they had just met and decided to get married.

Both Selena Gomez, the timing seems right, and according to Life & Style, she wants to have a lavish and extravagant event filled with friends and family members to witness the joyful occasion.

One of the reasons why Selena Gomez may be opting for a big wedding could be down to the fact that she wants to celebrate her reconciliation with Justin Bieber.

10.25 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 23, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

After all, they’ve been through together, to now see herself walking down the aisle with the only man she seems to have shared an undying bond with makes it ideal to celebrate with a lavish-styled wedding.

Sources tell Life & Style that Selena Gomez has already been gushing about the arrangements, from what she will want to wear on her big day to the flowers and bridesmaids that will be present on the day.

As for the wedding’s location, it’s believed that Selena Gomez is looking to tie the knot in her home state of Texas. She’s been spending a lot of time with her family back home and thinks that it would be the ideal place to get married at.

News of supposed wedding plans for Selena Gomez and Justin comes just two weeks after reports claimed that The Weeknd decided to call it quits with the singer, with a source claiming that the twosome simply fell out of love but will continue to remain good friends.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]