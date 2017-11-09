Is Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Carrying Twins?

Fans of Counting On have been speculating about Joy-Anna Duggar’s very large baby bump since she debuted it with a People Magazine exclusive just three months after tying the knot to husband, Austin Forsyth.

The Duggar family holds incredibly strict religious views, and thus far, all of the married Duggar children have saved their first kiss for marriage. Due to their Christian values, the family ensures that those who are not yet married don’t accidentally get too close by employing the use of a chaperone to watch the couples as they go out on dates.

But Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s huge baby bump made many people question whether Joy and Austin actually followed the Duggar rules at all. There have been lots of rumors that the pair participated in sex before marriage, which would be a huge infraction according to the family.

Although Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has avoided posting baby bump photos in the last few weeks, photos of her have leaked to the public via a friend’s Instagram account. Many say that Joy-Anna looks far more than the five months pregnant she claims to be.

Many Duggar fans theorize that the mother-to-be hasn’t broken the rules, but is simply carrying twins and hasn’t yet revealed that to the public.

Can't wait to meet our baby!! ???????? I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

This weekend. This place. These friends. ???? #Godisgood #texas #fortworth #dallas #weddings #pianotrio A post shared by A s h l e y S a l y e r (@bronxnewyorkheart) on Nov 6, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

Joy’s pregnancy belly can be seen in the Instagram series above — it’s the seventh photo in the series — and it is clear the reality TV star looks closer to eight months pregnant than the five she claims.

However, it is entirely possible that Joy is carrying twins, as her mother, Michelle Duggar, has given birth to two sets of twins. It is clear that twins run in the family, but thus far, none of Joy’s other siblings have given birth to twins. But this doesn’t mean the theory is completely off the table.

Several fans have wondered if Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is genuinely carrying twins, why she doesn’t just come out and say it to squash the rumors. Thus far, she has ignored all allegations that she became pregnant before her marriage to Austin and has, instead, continued using her pregnancy as a political platform for her stance on abortion.

