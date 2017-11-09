The Weeknd Jealous Bella Hadid Dating Drake: Desperate For Reunion After Selena Gomez Split

The Weeknd is doing everything in his power to make things right with Bella Hadid following his split with Selena Gomez, it’d been alleged.

According to Life & Style, as cited by Hollywood Life, ever since calling it quits with the “Come & Get It” hitmaker, The Weeknd has been texting his ex-girlfriend on a daily basis, hoping that she can forgive his actions and take him back.

Fans will remember how Bella was allegedly furious to learn about The Weeknd’s romance with Gomez, back in January, because she was completely blindsided by their get-together, to begin with.

Bella had considered Selena as a friend, and the supposed fact that she didn’t even give her a heads up was beyond insulting to the supermodel.

As for The Weeknd, the 21-year-old has eventual plans to reconcile with the singer after their breakup in November 2016.

Due to their hectic work commitments, Hadid reportedly felt it made sense to take a break from one another to focus on their careers, but she had all the plans to reconcile when things were less chaotic.

Of course, that would then go on to have her find out about The Weeknd’s romance with Selena in January, which completely broke her heart.

But now that the couple is no longer together, The Weeknd is said to be trying his best to show Bella that he’s still in love with her and wants to give their romance another shot.

Nov 11 A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Nov 6, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

It turns out, according to Life & Style, that the socialite is less than interested in making things works with her ex-boyfriend, for she is now rumored to be dating rapper Drake, the outlet reveals.

The duo has kept their relationship under the radar, but from what sources have gathered, they are definitely dating, meaning that the chances of The Weeknd getting another chance with Bella are second to none.

It also seems as if Hadid is too distraught to even consider the idea of reconciling with The Weeknd, feeling as if he totally betrayed her with the way he handled the breakup and moved on with another girl that happened to be a friend of hers.

Nov 11 A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Nov 6, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

Do you think the model will eventually see herself reunite with the 27-year-old, or is it officially over between the two?

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]