Selena Gomez Wants Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift To End Feud By Arranging Double Date With Joe Alwyn

Selena Gomez wants Taylor Swift to settle her feud with Justin Bieber once and for all, it has been claimed.

Hollywood Life claims that with the news of Selena having reconciled with Bieber, the singer is well aware that her closest friends have their opinions about the reunion with her ex-boyfriend.

It’s no secret that Taylor, who is one of Gomez’s best friends, hasn’t seen eye-to-eye with Justin for years, having felt as if Bieber was a bad influence on Selena’s life, and that showed by the way he had treated her in the past.

Swift is very loyal to the people in her life, so when she saw the actions Justin took to break Selena’s heart, she felt sickened and had no plans of ever having a conversation with him again.

But as previously stated, Bieber has reportedly stressed to Gomez that he’s matured from his old ways; he’s solely focused on being a better person and dedicating his spare time to his religion and mending relationships he broke over his stupidity.

One of them clearly seemed to be his relationship with Selena Gomez, and now that they have reportedly reconciled, the “Come & Get It” hitmaker feels it’s beyond important that the Biebs and Taylor sit down and have a chat together.

Selena’s goal is to have Taylor and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, go on a double date with her and Justin Bieber — not only because she’s keen to get to know her friend’s partner better but also because it will be a great way for everyone to clear the air.

Selena Gomez knows that Taylor isn’t fond of Justin, but once she sees the drastic changes he has made in his life and how focused and dedicated he is in being a better person, she’s sure to see Swift come around and accept her friend’s relationship with the hitmaker.

Selena Gomez, according to the source, still remembers the time where Swift and Bieber didn’t have such a conflicted relationship with one another before all the chaos erupted.

Gomez hopes that they can get back to that happy place because from how it’s currently looking, Selena has no plans of ending her relationship with Justin anytime soon. She’s fully committed in letting this relationship be the one she finds herself in for a lifetime.

