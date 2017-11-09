As more women are going public to speak out about what they allege was assault at the hands of Wisdom of the Crowd and Mr. Selfridge actor Jeremy Piven, The Late Show has canceled his appearance. Additionally, CBS, the network that produces Piven’s series Wisdom of the Crowd, has opened an investigation into the accusations of sexual assault and harassment against Piven. But things don’t seem to be getting better for Jeremy Piven, as two more women came forward today.

Jeremy Piven is just one of the men in the entertainment industry being accused of sexual harassment and sexual abuse. As a result, production companies, networks, and theater companies are having to learn how to evaluate accusations against men in their employ. With Jeremy Piven, CBS seems to be trying to reduce his public exposure while the backlash against actors like Kevin Spacey becomes more intense.

A theater where Kevin Spacey served as creative director in the 80s, the Old Vic, was so spooked by the accusations that they opened up a tipline for complaints against Spacey and others.

“If you have been connected with The Old Vic or in our employment and feel you have a complaint that you were unable to raise, please contact us. Any behaviour we become aware of which contravenes these goals will not be tolerated.”

Last week, Jeremy Piven was scheduled to appear on The Late Show with host Stephen Colbert, but amid the increasing sexual harassment allegations, the show decided it was best to pull Piven as a guest, and a Late Show rep released a statement to that effect.

“Jeremy Piven’s interview for Friday’s broadcast was pre-taped earlier this week on Monday, Oct. 30. Since we were unable to address recent developments in that interview, we are replacing that segment with a new guest.”

At this time, there are four women making sexual assault and/or sexual harassment accusations against Jeremy Piven, with new accusers surfacing today. One of them is an advertising executive named Tiffany Bacon Scourby, who claims that Piven “attacked her” in 2003 at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York City, and she has given a very detailed account of her allegations.

“[Piven] jumped on top of me. I tried to push him off and he forced me to the ground.”

Scourby claims that Piven held her hands down and rubbed against her body until he ejaculated. But Jeremy Piven continues to deny the accusations against him, and his tone intimates that his frustration is increasing.

“Let me be absolutely clear, this simply did not happen. I would never force myself on a woman, ever. I cannot speak as to why a person would create a story like this.”

A rep for Piven says he is looking into undergoing a polygraph exam to prove his innocence.

But Scourby says that after reading the accounts from the other women who have accused Piven, including Ariane Bellamar and Cassidy Freeman, she decided to come forward and share her story of reportedly being assaulted by Piven.

Scourby is referring to Longmire star Cassidy Freeman, who posted a message to Jeremy Piven on Instagram calling him out for assaulting her. Freeman has also spoken out in support of the other women who insist that Piven assaulted them.

“I know what you [Piven] did and attempted to do to me when I was far too young. THAT I know. And you know it too. Unless there were so many of us, that you can’t remember. Predatory behavior is a chronic way for you to seek power. Do you feel powerful? With your lawyers and your networks and your die-hard man-fans who call your victims bimbos? Or do you know, in your rotten gut, that you will have to lie for the rest of your life? I hope from now on, you keep it in your pants and you never get to do it again.”

Freeman claims that the women who have spoken out even now have suffered severe backlash. The accusations against Jeremy Piven span years back to the time he was working on Entourage for HBO.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images]