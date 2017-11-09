Ryan Reynolds Unveils The First Official Poster For ‘Deadpool 2’

Filming for Deadpool 2 wrapped in mid-October and now fans are finally getting a glimpse at the movie’s first official poster. Ryan Reynolds debuted the poster on his Instagram this afternoon, and it’s exactly what fans were expecting.

The poster arrived just in time for the holidays and displays most of the Deadpool 2 cast sitting around a dinner table for Thanksgiving. The Merc with a Mouth is presenting a turkey to his guests, with a brooding Cable (Josh Brolin) standing behind him.

Everyone seems to be having a good time, as smiles are painted across almost all their faces. Seated at the table are Dopinder (Karan Soni), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Weasel (T.J. Miller), and Domino (Zazie Beetz). More importantly, there is a framed photo of Stan Lee on the wall in the background.

Reynolds captioned the photo, “I cooked this entire turkey using only a Zippo lighter.”

The poster parodies a very popular Norman Rockwell Thanksgiving painting of a family sitting around the dinner table. The poses and faces in the Deadpool 2 poster are almost exact matches.

Some fans are speculating if this poster hints a teaser trailer will debut on Thanksgiving. Filming only wrapped about four weeks ago, so a trailer this early would be unlikely. However, it’s not impossible.

I cooked this entire turkey using only a Zippo lighter. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Nov 9, 2017 at 11:19am PST

The first of many Deadpool 2 posters to come follows in the footsteps of its predecessor. The original Deadpool was extremely creative and humoristic with its marketing campaign, which paid off when the film smashed the box office.

Deadpool earned over $360 million in the U.S. box office, with a worldwide gross of $738 million. It currently holds the record for highest rated-R opening, as well as best opening for the month of February according to Box Office Mojo.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Nov 9, 2017 at 10:37am PST

In addition to the movie poster, Reynolds also shared a parody magazine cover on social media. The Good Housekeeping cover boasts Wade Wilson himself, preparing to serve yet another turkey. The subtitles on the cover are as to be expected of Deadpool, including tips on “giving your family the bird.”

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on June 1, 2018.

[Featured Image by 20th Century Fox]