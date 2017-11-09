New Donald Trump ‘Pee Tape’ Report: Russian Offered To Send Trump ‘5 Women’ In Moscow Hotel, Bodyguard Says

On the day that the Donald Trump “pee tape” was supposedly recorded by Russian intelligence agents in a luxury Moscow hotel, a Russian who had attended a business meeting with Trump offered to send “five women” to Trump’s hotel room, according to a leaked account of closed-door testimony by Trump’s longtime bodyguard and close confidant, Keith Schiller, published online by NBC News Thursday afternoon.

The “pee tape” allegation stems from the “Steele Dossier,” the private intelligence document by a top British spy alleging deep ties between Trump and Russia. The dossier’s author, Christopher Steele, reported that during his 2013 trip to Moscow for the Miss Universe beauty pageant, Trump hired Russian prostitutes to urinate while he watched, on a bed once slept in by United States President Barack Obama. Russian operatives secretly filmed the incident, the dossier claims.

In the leaked testimony from Tuesday, Schiller “adamantly” disputed the “pee tape” allegation in the dossier, deriding the story as “bull****,” according to the NBC News report which may be accessed online by visiting this link.

But according to sources who heard Schiller’s testimony and related an account of his statements to NBC News, Trump’s security chief of 20 years also admitted that he was not with Trump during much of that night in early November of 2013, and “could not say for sure what happened during the remainder of the night,” NBC reported.

Schiller testified only that he was “confident” that nothing untoward took place in Trump’s hotel room that evening, though he, himself, had retired to bed, the sources told NBC.

According to Schiller’s testimony, the offer from the Russian was made to him and not directly to Trump. But Schiller claimed that he turned it down flat, telling the unnamed Russian “We don’t do that type of stuff,” adding that both he and Trump — who laughed when told of the Russian’s offer, according to the account of Schiller’s testimony — were aware “of the risk that hotel rooms in Moscow could be set up to capture hidden video.”

Schiller also testified repeatedly that he could not remember or was not aware of meetings between Trump and Russians, but his recollection of the business meeting with Russians in 2013 was apparently clear, according to the account of Schiller’s Tuesday testimony to the House Intelligence Committee.

No transcript has yet been released of Schiller’s testimony, and his lawyer Stuart Sears called the leaked accounts of the bodyguard’s statements “blatantly false and misleading.” But Sears did not specify which of Schiller’s reported sworn statements were “false.”

Schiller’s reported claim that Trump laughed off the offer of “five women” from the Russian businessman drew immediate skepticism from critics online.

Though the Russian who allegedly made the offer of “five women” to Trump through Schiller was not named in the NBC report, Trump held a business meeting in Moscow during that trip with Aras Agalarov, a billionaire oligarch and real estate developer sometimes called “the Russian Trump.” Also at the meeting, according to a report and video obtained by CNN, was Aglarov’s son Emin, his father’s business associate and an aspiring pop star in Russia.

Trump and the Agalarovs had partnered not only to bring the Miss Universe pageant to Moscow, but also on an as-yet unrealized Trump Tower Moscow major real estate development.

