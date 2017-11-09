WWE Rumors: ‘SmackDown’ Superstar May Be Leaving WWE Soon?

If the WWE rumors hold up, a popular SmackDown Live superstar may be leaving WWE soon. This past week saw a lot happen on the “blue brand,” including a major title change between Jinder Mahal and AJ Styles ahead of Survivor Series 2017. The show also featured two superstars who reportedly were sent home for going “off script” during their segment. If that wasn’t enough, James Ellsworth lost to women’s superstar Becky Lynch and then was attacked by his “boo,” Carmella, after the match.

The man who made “No Chin Music” famous months ago was involved in a “Battle of the Sexes” match as part of the latest SmackDown Live in England. Lynch was able to pick up the win with the rest of the blue brand’s women’s superstars watching from ringside. Adding insult to injury, Ellsworth was attacked by the “Princess of Staten Island” after the match before she left him in the ring. According to Sportskeeda, Ellsworth may soon be done with the company based on something Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer said recently. Meltzer, who gets inside info on a lot of backstage matters in WWE, believes the post-match angle where Carmella attacked Ellsworth was to officially disband the couple.

Ellsworth first rose to fame as one of the “squash” opponents that Braun Strowman easily manhandled and defeated on Raw. Before the loss, Ellsworth gave his “any man with two hands has a fighting chance” speech, which inspired non-wrestlers everywhere to consider the possibility they too could join WWE and get smashed to the mat by Braun.

He also played a part in a significant storyline on WWE’s SmackDown Live between Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles. Ellsworth defeated AJ multiple times when he was holding the WWE Championship, mostly thanks to the help of AJ’s rival at the time, Dean Ambrose. Ellsworth would also help Team SmackDown at last year’s Survivor Series by grabbing hold of Braun Strowman’s leg so he would be counted out for Team Raw.

In addition to all that, he had a brief appearance in this year’s Royal Rumble match and helped Carmella to win the Money in the Bank ladder match twice. He nearly cost her the briefcase too. Now, after his latest loss to a women’s star, it seems that the “Carmellsworth” relationship has now run its course, which is probably a good thing. The recent “treating Ellsworth as her pet dog” gimmick wasn’t exactly being received in a positive way by fans, and Ellsworth hasn’t had a whole lot to do besides accompanying “Ms. Money in the Bank” to the ring and occasionally interfere in a women’s match.

It’s unfortunate if Ellsworth is going to leave WWE, as he certainly could get more training from WWE’s Performance Center. WWE could repackage him as an underdog similar to how X-Pac, formerly known as “1-2-3 Kid” was. However, WWE would seemingly prefer to put their time, effort, and resources into other stars. It should be interesting to see what happens next with regard to James Ellsworth and if he gets that dreaded “future endeavors” notice soon.

