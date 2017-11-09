Are Jo Rivera And Vee Torres Filming Their Wedding For A ‘Teen Mom 2’ Spinoff?

Jo Rivera and Vee Torres have been seen alongside one another for the past few seasons of Teen Mom 2 but could they soon be moving from the series to their own spinoff show?

Earlier this week on Twitter, Jo Rivera was confronted with the idea on Twitter by a fan, and in response, he suggested that while he and his fiance certainly weren’t opposed to the idea of being featured on their own show, there was no need to do away with their ongoing roles on Teen Mom 2.

“We don’t need to kill one success to drive another but I think you are on the right track,” he replied to the fan who suggested a Teen Mom 2 spinoff, according to a report by OK! Magazine on November 9.

Jo Rivera has been starring on MTV since 2010, when he and his former girlfriend, Kailyn Lowry, were chronicled for an episode of 16 & Pregnant as they prepared for the birth of their first child, now-seven-year-old Isaac. One year later, the couple returned to MTV in Teen Mom 2 to continue their journey as young parents.

Years after Jo Rivera’s relationship with Kailyn Lowry came to an end, he began dating Vee Torres, and in late 2015, their daughter, Velisse, arrived.

As Jo Rivera and Vee Torres prepare for their upcoming wedding, they have remained close to Kailyn Lowry and her family, and on Halloween, they celebrated with a joint outing with Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, their son Lincoln, three, and Lowry’s third son with Chris Lopez, three-month-old Lux Russell.

Lowry married Marroquin in 2012, and they welcomed their son, Lincoln, one year later. Then, in May 2016, Lowry announced her plans for a split from Marroquin and got pregnant with baby number three months later.

Jo Rivera and Vee Torres recently starred in their own mini-spinoff series, Being Vee, which chronicled the couple inside their home as they continued to raise their daughter while co-parenting with Lowry.

