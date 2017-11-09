Serena Williams Ignores Caroline Wozniacki & David Lee Getting Engaged, Obsessed With Baby Alexis Ohanian Jr.

Serena Williams’ best friend, Caroline Wozniacki, got engaged to David Lee this week, but the new mom did not congratulate her on Twitter. The American tennis player was there for the Danish tennis player when Rory McIlroy broke off the previous engagement, partying it up in Florida and putting the Irish golfer in the past. But now that Serena has baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian to take care of, it looks like she does not have space in her mind — or on Instagram — to keep track of her friends.

This has been a special week for Caroline Wozniacki. She beat Venus Williams to win BNP Paribas, her first championship title in a while. Then, she got whisked off to Bora Bora with her boyfriend, David Lee, where he popped the question.

The 27-year-old managed to find a happy ending for herself after Rory McIlroy canceled the wedding after the invitations were sent out. Serena Williams, her best friend, was supposed to throw her the bachelorette party. When the wedding did not work out, the American player instead took her to Miami to chill on the beach and got her front-row seats at NBA games. Serena even invited her Danish friend for Thanksgiving that year at her house.

Thanks to all her times that Serena took Caroline to basketball games, three years later, the 27-year-old tennis player is engaged to David Lee, who plays for San Antonio Spurs.

Many tennis players took to Twitter to congratulate the new couple. According to WTA Tennis, Billie Jean King, Aga Radwanska, Yanina Wickmayer and Kim Clijsters wrote heartfelt messages for their dear friend, who has been through a lot romantically.

However, Caroline’s best friend, Serena Williams, has not responded publicly on Twitter or Instagram to congratulate her young friend on her engagement. Instead, she has been filling her social media accounts with updates from her baby daughter, who seem to amaze her daily.

To be fair, the 36-year-old mother has a lot on her plate. Not only is she caring for her two-month-old baby, but she also is training for the upcoming Australian Open and planning for her wedding to take place before then. Between attending her bachelorette party and changing her baby’s diapers, there is not much time for Serena Williams to be in touch with all her past friends.

Oh gosh. I'm one of those. I just said my baby's "poop don't stink". ????????‍♀️ proud mom — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) October 28, 2017

Omg Alexis Olympia is snoring. Omg I can't take it it's so cute. Totally perfect small snore. ???????????????????? — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) October 18, 2017

“Serena Williams celebrated her upcoming wedding with her loved ones on Saturday night, gathering with 12 guests for a glamorous bachelorette party,” reports the Daily Mail. “The four-time Olympic gold medalist, 36, is seen in exclusive images and video with her sister Venus, 37, best friend Ciara, 32, and TV presenter Lala Anthony, 38, during the bash in New York City.”

