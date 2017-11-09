Netflix’s ‘The Punisher’ Just Tweet Bombed Clips From The Show, And They Are Brilliant

With Marvel’s The Punisher making its premiere on Netflix come November 17, a curiosity hangs around superhero aficionados. Usually, for the average superhero fan, there are enough tidbits going around a particular new series or movie to quench the appetite just before the release, but this time, there seems to be a great dearth of information.

This lack of information is very deliberate on part of Netflix and Marvel because the creators are hoping to keep as many things hidden about the new show as possible, helping feed that curiosity to create more and more anticipation among the fans. Even the release date of The Punisher was not revealed until a couple of weeks ago, but now as the premiere inches closer, creators decided it was time to give the fans a sneak peek into a couple of sequences from the show.

Marvel fans know that the Punisher is a character from the comics, who made his debut on the screen in the second season of Netflix’s Daredevil, according to CinemaBlend. Jon Bernthal, who played Frank Castle aka The Punisher in the series, is reprising his role for the new show. Fans would expect Bernthal to fit easily into the The Punisher’s antihero persona, who is as cold and calculated in exacting revenge as he is haunted because of the manner in which his family was killed.

Check out these clips The Punisher’s creators tweeted over the last two days. There has got to be a stairway fight scene in a Marvel show on Netflix, right?

Nine days remain until they get what's coming to them. #ThePunisher pic.twitter.com/FgSDwSXO5S — The Punisher (@ThePunisher) November 8, 2017

Rotten Tomatoes also caught up with some of the The Punisher’s cast members, and they all seemed to suggest that the greatest attraction of Bernthal’s character is his complex personality. While he is someone who likes to torture his targets — possibly a cause for repulsion — there is a disciplined code that he follows on his travails, and that, coupled with his horrid past, does well to create a kind of sympathy in our minds for him.

“The incredible thing about Frank is that simultaneously, you will relate to him, and he will repel you,” Daredevil and Punisher star Deborah Ann Woll told the website. “I think that that’s a really fascinating, hard thing to do.”

Actor Paul Schulze, who stars as CIA official Rawlins in the show, agreed.

“He steps on the anti part of antihero, that’s for sure. think he tests an audiences’ heart as far as it can possibly go. I mean, he’s so ruthless and so lethal, but at the same time, his code remains consistent.

We can’t wait for The Punisher to punish the right people — can you?

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]