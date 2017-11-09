Jill Duggar Pregnant With Third Dillard Baby Already? Some Fans Think So, See Why

Is Jill Duggar pregnant? That’s the question fans are asking after a photo on social media maybe, possibly, indicated that her abdomen is growing (if you look at it in just the right way). Of course, as the Hollywood Gossip reports, if she is pregnant, it would be her third baby in a matter of just over two years, and a new pregnancy just three months after her second baby was born!

There’s a lot to unpack with this rumor, so let’s get started.

Third Pregnancy In Two Years? Isn’t That A Little Much?

Three pregnancies in two years is out of the ordinary for most American women of childbearing age. But for Duggar women — that is, women born to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, or women who marry into the family — it’s par for the course. The strictly religious family doesn’t believe in birth control, and considers having lots of children to be a directive from God.

Having a lot of babies in a short period of time would be the same path followed by Jill’s mother, sisters, and and sisters-in-law.

But Another Pregnancy Just Three Months After Giving Birth?

It’s definitely unusual, but it’s certainly biologically possible, according to HealthLine. In fact, if she’s not breast feeding, a woman can get pregnant six weeks after giving birth. Breast feeding can suppress ovulation, but it’s no guarantee, either.

OK, So What’s The Evidence For This Rumored Pregnancy

Duggar fans, and haters, love poring over every pixel of every frame of every photograph or video that includes a Duggar woman, looking for supposed signs of pregnancy.

And the latest “evidence” for a Duggar pregnancy comes from the video below, which came from the Duggar Family’s official Facebook page.

Notice how the garment she’s wearing seems to extend a bit at the abdomen? That’s the “evidence” — she’s got a baby bump! At least, that’s what the rumor says.

Of course, there may not be any sort of extension at her abdomen at all, and it’s just the way her garment rests on her body. Or maybe it’s the way it moves with her as she moves. Or maybe she had a big lunch. The bottom line is, there could be any number of reasons, or no reason at all, why her garment looks that way. A possible pregnancy is one of many possibilities.

Still, that hasn’t stopped fans and haters from jumping to the conclusion that Jill’s pregnant. Check out some of the comments fans have posted in response to the video.

“OMG I hope Jill is pregnant again! She and Derick make the cutest babies in the world!” “Is she pregnant again? That was soon. Slow down Jill!”

As of this writing, there is no official confirmation on whether or not Jill Duggar is pregnant.

