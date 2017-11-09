Mrs. Trump is making news again for her fashion sense. One day after wearing a see-through dress with a flesh-colored slip, Melania Trump apparently committed “another” fashion blunder on a big stage — at least that’s how one site describes the first lady’s cheongsam dress worn at a high-profile event in China.

Melania Trump and Donald Trump were guests at a state dinner in Beijing that was hosted by China’s President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan. The Trumps are winding down their 12-day tour of a mix of countries across Asia. As usual, all eyes were on Mrs. Trump’s wardrobe choice. She displayed some gems alongside her husband, but not everyone is applauding the first lady’s attire; some have even called it “inappropriate” at times.

Citing an Express report, Melania wore a tailored Dolce & Gabbana dress. However, multiple sites, including Vanity Fair, said her dress of choice for the state dinner was designed by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. The black Chinese-inspired maxi featured an elaborate scheme replete with flowers. The first lady complemented her look by draping her hair loosely beyond her shoulders.

Mrs. Trump made a fashion statement by trimming the lower arms with pink fur. This appears to be the dividing line between fashion critics and proponents. One the one hand, AOL remarked that Melania Trump’s dress was “flawless.” Moreover, the site celebrated Melania’s sartorial elegance as she and the president represented the United States during their meetings with overseas partners.

On the other hand, the Express was underwhelmed by Melania Trump’s fashion sense at the Chinese state dinner. The site chided the former model for her “bizarre” decision to accentuate the traditional dress with prominent pink fur.

Calling Melania’s pink infusion a “rare fashion misstep,” Express said she took the pink too far by “matching her shoes to the color” of the cheongsam dress. At another stop in China, Melania visited a school, as she’s done on previous legs of the trip.

This time she wore a similar dress embroidered with floral patterns. Unlike other outfits that accentuated her lean figure, Melania’s dress “drowned” her slim frame, the site added to its critique.

Mrs. Trump has experimented with a wide range of fashion choices for her overseas trek to Asia. Her wardrobe choices have been described as “chic,” “timeless,” and “demure,” just to name a few.

What do you think of the site labeling Melania Trump’s dress pick as a “fail”?

[Featured Image by Thomas Peter/Pool/Getty Images]