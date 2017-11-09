Louis C.K. Sexual Assault Allegations: New ‘New York Times’ Article Makes World Await Their Online Push Alert

With Ed Westwick one of the most recent celebrities accused of sexual assault, folks have been waiting for the next shoe to drop in the #MeToo campaign. According to Variety, Louis C.K. is the next name in the media accused of sexual assault. The publication reports that there was a New York movie premiere scheduled for Thursday, November 9, which would have promoted C.K.’s already controversial new movie, I Love You, Daddy. The Orchard has canceled that movie premiere, according to the distribution company, without any details about why the premiere at the Paris Theatre will not take place.

“Due to unexpected circumstances, tonight’s event for ‘I Love You, Daddy’ has been cancelled. On behalf of The Orchard, please accept our apologies. We’re incredibly sorry for any inconvenience.​​​​”

The cancellation of the movie, along with the cancellation of Louis’ scheduled Late Show With Stephen Colbert appearance, is allegedly due to an upcoming article from The New York Times. Variety reports that the article from the NY Times website will focus on the sexual harassment allegations against C.K., and as a result, the cancellations were a precaution.

William H. Macy will replace C.K. for his scheduled Thursday night appearance on Colbert’s show. Before the news about the New York Times article about C.K. broke, Louis was already facing a controversy regarding his movie due to the ways that critics claim it parallels Woody Allen’s life. The movie was also criticized for its use of the N-word and other slurs.

C.K. paid for the movie himself and edited it while shooting the movie, without anyone knowing about the film in the general public. The Hollywood Reporter notes that C.K.’s movie addressed controversial topics, but it’s not clear how the coming The New York Times article will affect C.K.’s movie and life.

Thus far, a Google search for articles about Louis C.K on the NY Times website does not show an article about any sexual assault allegations against Louis. One of the most recent articles that appeared on the New York Times website about C.K was titled “New Trailer: ‘I Love You, Daddy’ From Louis C.K.”

The news about the coming article has Twitter users awaiting their push notifications from the NY Times website regarding the accusations against C.K.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]