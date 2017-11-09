‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Zack And Scott Face Off, Abby In Trouble, & An Unexpected Romance

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) will find herself in big trouble during the next few weeks. The Newmans are planning a huge party to honor Zack’s dating app’s success. Scott thinks the party is the perfect place to expose him as the ringleader of the sex ring. As you can imagine, things won’t go according to plan, and the aftermath is utter chaos.

Zack and Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) will have a heated exchange, which leads to Abby’s kidnapping. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Scott will feel guilty for convincing Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) to confront the sex ringleader. Can he track Abby down before it’s too late? If so, will it lead to a romance between them, creating a love triangle between Sharon (Sharon Case), Scott, and Abby?

According to SoapHub, Scott will suggest that Tessa and Crystal should confront Zack at the Newman Enterprises party in front of everyone. He thinks it will be the safest for everyone, with a lower risk that he will lash out. After some pushing, Crystal agrees to the plan if Tessa will stay by her side.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Scott’s plan is a selfish one. He wants to expose Zack to beat the murder charges. He isn’t thinking about how it could affect Crystal if Zack comes after her. Of course, Scott will protect Tessa and Crystal, but his plan to expose Zack is a selfish decision. Thankfully, Zack doesn’t try to retaliate against Crystal and Tessa after it all comes out. He decides to go after someone he knows that Scott cares about, Abby Newman.

Today on #YR, Abby has to answer to Victor and Chelsea issues Hilary a warning. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/eQiTKTAgba pic.twitter.com/2FqzleP3bZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 31, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Scott tries to chase Zack, but he gets away. To make matters worse, he took Abby with him. If that’s not bad enough, Zack convinces her that he’s innocent and Crystal is lying. It puts Scott into the position of having to save her from evil Zack. After all, Scott will feel responsible for everything. He regrets pushing Tessa and Crystal to expose Zack at the NE party.

Scott will pull off a daring rescue and save Abby’s life. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that in the process, Abby and Scott fall in love. Will Sharon get her heart broken again? Will Abby come to her sense regarding Zack?

Since Melissa Ordway, the actress who plays Abby, is pregnant in real life and about to go on maternity leave, Abby could be gone for a few months. She should return just in time for February sweeps.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]